Disney’s “Strange World” is the feature at the Bengal Theater this Saturday at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Idaho State University Pond Student Union. Meet the Clades, a legendary family of explorers, as they attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land. Variety magazine writes, “It’s the characters as much as the environment that make this vibrant, ‘Journey to the Center of the Earth’-style adventure movie colorful and diverse in all the best ways.” Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and children aged under 12, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
ISU men’s basketball plays Montana State on Saturday at 6 p.m. in Reed Gym. Tickets range from $12 to $17 and can be purchased online at idahostatetickets.com or at the Reed Gym box office beginning one hour before the games.
ISU School of Performing Arts presents “Cendrillon,” the "Cinderella" opera, this Saturday at 2 and 7:30 p.m. at Frazier Hall, with shows next week from Thursday to Feb. 18 at 7:30 p.m. “Cendrillon,” based on Perrault’s 1698 version of the "Cinderella" fairy tale, finds the ISU Theatre Department working alongside the ISU Music Department to perform the English version of this French opera. This classic show is a wonderful story for young and old alike. Tickets run from $5 to $15 and can be purchased online at idahostatetickets.com or at the show with space availability.
Don’t miss British Film Awards winner “Ali & Ava” playing this Sunday at 2 and 4 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. (Note the earlier show times due to it being Superbowl Sunday.) You can’t help but root for Ali and Ava in this BAFTA best picture nominee about two lonely people who develop a deep connection despite the lingering legacy of past relationships and emotional turmoil. NPR Radio states, “Movies so rarely show us something as wonderfully, and believably ordinary as Ali and Ava’s love — which is precisely why it feels so extraordinary.” Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For more information and trailer, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/ali.
The ISU wind ensemble performs Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in the Jensen Grand Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. Admission for ISU Music Department events is $8 for the public, $6 for ISU staff, $4 for pre-college-aged students and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. Tickets can be purchased at the door or by calling 208-282-3595.
The ISU women’s basketball team returns home for games on Thursday at 7 p.m. against Portland State, with a Saturday afternoon game against Sacramento State at 2 p.m. Tickets range from $12 to $17 and can be purchased online at idahostatetickets.com or at the Reed Gym box office beginning one hour before the games.
Cate Blanchett stars in Oscar-nominated “Tár,” showing Sunday, Feb. 19, at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. With six Oscar nominations, including best picture, actress and director, the story revolves around renowned musician Lydia Tár, who is days away from recording the symphony that will elevate her career. When all elements seem to conspire against her, Lydia's adopted daughter Petra becomes an integral emotional support for her struggling mother. Vanity Fair writes, "TÁR is breathtaking entertainment, beautifully tailored in luxe, eerie Euro sleekness. ... That fine craftsmanship is all anchored by Blanchett’s alternately measured and ferocious performance." Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For more information and trailer, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/tar.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus-related event included in future columns, please send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.
