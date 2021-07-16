Cheesecake is such a wonderful creation. The creamy, tangy-sweet dessert is one I can’t pass up, but to make a cheesecake is a bit intimidating. However, my three-ingredient cheesecake is so easy; I don’t know if I consider it a blessing or a curse. Having the right pan is a must. A springform pan makes it easy to remove the cake without it falling apart. The other thing I love about this cheesecake is no crust! You beat the ingredients together and then bake! It’s delicious plain, dusted with powdered sugar, with a dollop of your favorite fruit topping or whipped cream.
Belle’s Three-Ingredient Cheesecake
4 eggs
1 (8-ounce) block cream cheese, softened
1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk
Line an 8-inch springform pan with parchment paper. Cover the bottom and outside of the pan with foil. Place this pan into a large rimmed baking pan and set it aside.
Separate the yolks from the whites and place each into two bowls. Place the bowl with the whites in the fridge. With a hand mixer, beat the yolks. Add the cream cheese and beat until smooth. Add the sweetened condensed milk and beat again. Set this aside. Remove the egg whites from the fridge and beat on high until whites are stiff. Add half the whites to the yolk mixture and whisk until combined. Add the rest of the whites and do the same.
Pour the mixture into the springform pan and then pour boiling water into the rimmed baking pan about an inch high. Carefully place the entire pan with the cake into to oven and bake for 45 minutes. When it’s finished, turn off the oven and let the cake sit inside the closed oven for one hour. Remove from oven and then let it cool completely. Invert the cake on a plate and carefully peel off the parchment paper. Invert it onto a serving plate. Cover and chill until ready to serve. Serve plain, dusted with powdered sugar, or with my blueberry sauce. The recipe is on my website.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.talesofthedinnerbelle.com.