POCATELLO — The third annual Poky Paddle will be held on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Centennial Park in Pocatello. The event will feature a community river float, live music, food trucks, local vendors and a giant slip n’ slide.
The Poky Paddle is a way for the community to become more familiar with recreation on the Portneuf River. The event will allow the community to beat the heat of summer and soak in the adventure of Pocatello’s local river. This annual event is put on by Sagebrush Steppe Land Trust and the city of Pocatello as a way to engage Pocatellans with the Portneuf River Vision.
From 4 to 8 p.m., participants can float the river from Edson Fichter or Taysom-Rotary Park down to the festivities at Rainey-Centennial Park. This is a free event and will have everything attendees will need to start their weekend with a splash. Attendees will need to supply their own tubes, rafts, floaties and paddles for their water adventure — local rental options are available. Free shuttle service and watercraft valet will be provided.
This year, the event will feature an exciting new addition of a giant slip n’ slide. Live music will be performed by local bands The Luddites and Soul Full of Blues. Attendees will be able to grab a bite to eat at the food trucks that will be on-site, including Angel’s Tacos, Blackhawk BBQ, Palate Street Bistro, Lemon Smashers and Jim Dandy Brewing. Bring your friends, your dog, your boats and floats. Post your #pokypaddle photos to win free prizes.
"Our Portneuf River is an incredible recreational resource right in our own backyard. We hope that by taking the logistics out of planning a float trip, we can help families to feel safer and more confident with their river interactions. It is our goal to empower our community to find ways that the Portneuf speaks to them," said Jaime Campbell, conservation manager of Sagebrush Steppe Land Trust.