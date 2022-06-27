Independent Spirit Award-winning movie "7 Days" will be featured this Wednesday at 5 and 7:30 p.m. in the Bengal Theater at the Pond Student Union. Admission is $1 for Idaho State University summer movies. Set up on a prearranged date by their old-fashioned Indian parents, Ravi and Rita seemingly have nothing in common. Then the unthinkable happens, and the two of them are forced to shelter in place during the COVID-19 lockdown which affords them the opportunity to look deeper than their initial comfort zones allow. "A warm, witty look at the kinds of companionship that can emerge even in the most unromantic, pragmatic of circumstances," writes the New York Times. For trailer and more information, go to www.isucinema.com/7days.
Tom Catmull and the Last Resort return to ISU Thursday for the Concert on the Quad at 6 p.m. Catmull is a songwriter originally from Gulf Coast, Texas, who transplanted to Western Montana in 1994. Catmull plays a blend of country, folk, pop, shuffles, waltzes, rock and more. According to press releases, Catmull and The Last Resort "make a beautiful noise and make small sounds and stories much larger and glorious. ... Sit back and enjoy the music."
Breakout hit "Everything, Everywhere, All at Once" is the movie on July 6 at 5 and 7:30 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. When an interdimensional rupture unravels reality, an unlikely hero must channel her newfound powers to fight bizarre and bewildering dangers from the multiverse as the fate of the world hangs in the balance. New York Magazine writes, "'Everything Everywhere All at Once' may be a kaleidoscopic fantasy battle across space, time, genres, and emotions, but it’s an incredibly moving family drama, first and foremost." Admission is $1. For trailer and more information, go to www.isucinema.com/everything.
The Williams are the performers for ISU's Concert on the Quad on July 7 at 6 p.m. This local rock band from Idaho breathes new life into classic rock songs and is in the process of writing their first EP. Come join them for an evening of high energy and great music. All are welcome to attend.
The Idaho Museum of Natural History is hosting its annual summer camp for third through sixth graders from July 12 to July 14 at the museum in the building adjacent to the Pond Student Union. Idaho was once covered with thriving oceans, and our link to the Pacific Ocean remains key for both humans and our environment today. From fossil sea life dating back over 200 million years to modern ocean organisms, students will get to examine what goes on beneath the waves and explore how oceans still shape lives in Idaho today, from tourism to shipping to salmon. The cost is $55 for the three-day camp or the price is discounted with a museum membership. For more information and to register, go online to www.isu.edu/imnh, email imnh@isu.edu or call 208-282-3168.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus-related information posted in future columns, please send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.