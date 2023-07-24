Thelma Houlis

Thelma Houlis

BOISE — The J.R. Simplot Company has named Thelma Houlis senior vice president of human resources. Houlis will assume responsibilities for the vision, strategy and functional model of the company’s global HR and safety organization and becomes the newest member of Simplot’s senior leadership team. In addition to her HR and safety responsibilities, Houlis’ oversight includes leadership, learning and development; culture and inclusion; and benefits, compensation and rewards.

“Thelma has proven her leadership capabilities in a number of areas over the course of her career at Simplot, and we’re excited to welcome her into this role,” said Garrett Lofto, Simplot president and CEO. “I know that her vision, strategic mindset and vast experience will serve our employees and the company well.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.