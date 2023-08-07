Not many families these days will carry a name down through three generations, but the Warrens of Blackfoot are one family that did just that.
The first Joseph Warren to reach the Blackfoot area was Joseph (no middle name) Warren and his wife Emily Cater. The couple met in Salt Lake City and were married there in 1869 when they were both 25. Both had recently arrived from England. Between the births of the couples’ three children, Joe made several trips into the Idaho Territory, looking for ranching and farming land. He found what he was looking for to the north-east of the Meeks and Gibson Ferry across the Snake River (east of the Tilden Bridge) and filed a homestead on the land. There was already a cabin on the land, so with some fixing up, the family moved in by 1875. The Warren Ranch was known for the hospitality shown to travelers and as a safe haven in times of trouble. It served as the area post office for almost 4 years. Joseph was also a Justice of the Peace in this part of the county.
Oldest Son, Joseph Henry Warren, must have had great adventures growing up in the river bottoms area along the Snake and Blackfoot Rivers. He and his bride, Urda Peterson, built a home on the Warren land and ran a herd of sheep. They lived there until they inherited the Peterson family farm just north of the Fair Grounds on the west side of the old highway. Later Highland Drive cut right through the farm and the area filled with houses. Joseph Henry is named as the founder and first secretary of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in 1904. He also served as a fill-in pastor there.
The third Joseph Warren was born in February of 1907, and given the middle name Royston. In 1929, he married Sylvia Loviria Hopkins. They inherited the family farm in 1935, just in time for the State of Idaho to decide to widen the highway from 2 lanes to 4 lanes. (The road later went to 5 lanes with a turn lane added in the middle.) The problem for the Warren family was that the new road would go right through the front section of their house. Faced with the pending destruction of their home, the family moved into the log chicken coop located west of the house and began to add on. Sylvia later said, “We built a house out of scrap lumber and less than a hundred dollars and felt like we had accomplished many things”. The new house turned out to be a lovely home with arched doorways and coved ceilings. The original chicken coop is now the dining area off the kitchen.
Around 1936, Joseph Royston bought 6 military barracks that had housed workers on the American Falls Dam and moved them to the land behind the house. They were fixed up and known as the Warren Apartments for many years.
Joseph R. and Sylvia had one son and they named him Gary. Gary said many times in his life “I’m so glad they didn’t name me Joseph”. Gary’s wife and son still live in the chicken coop house.
The Bingham County Archive is full of stories about interesting times and interesting people. It is open to the public Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., or anytime by appointment. Come check it out.
Some items above are corrections to a previous article.
