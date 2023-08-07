The Warrens

Not many families these days will carry a name down through three generations, but the Warrens of Blackfoot are one family that did just that.

The first Joseph Warren to reach the Blackfoot area was Joseph (no middle name) Warren and his wife Emily Cater. The couple met in Salt Lake City and were married there in 1869 when they were both 25. Both had recently arrived from England. Between the births of the couples’ three children, Joe made several trips into the Idaho Territory, looking for ranching and farming land. He found what he was looking for to the north-east of the Meeks and Gibson Ferry across the Snake River (east of the Tilden Bridge) and filed a homestead on the land. There was already a cabin on the land, so with some fixing up, the family moved in by 1875. The Warren Ranch was known for the hospitality shown to travelers and as a safe haven in times of trouble. It served as the area post office for almost 4 years. Joseph was also a Justice of the Peace in this part of the county.

