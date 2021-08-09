Back in March the two of us were asked to be part of a team preparing a book about our beautiful, new temple rising in the Highland area of town. We were to learn that a book of this kind is compiled as each new temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is being built, and our specific assignment was to write a section about the history of Pocatello for our local book.
While doing early research at our local public library, a helpful librarian asked if we had ever heard of “The Triangle.” Our response was a blank look as she handed us a book with those words in the title. We soon learned a rich piece of history about our city.
As we continued with our project, we found it informative to do a little random survey asking people the same question the librarian had asked of us. Every soul, old or young, answered the question just as we had. (Drum roll, please) “Never heard of it. . .”—even some who had lived here all their lives.
Certainly, as this stunning temple is being prepared for its open house in September, the media keeps us constantly aware of a nationwide emphasis on diversity and the melding or inclusion of various races and cultures–an ongoing political theme.
We were to learn that few places were more evident of this kind of activity being accomplished in a positive framework as described in the book: “The Triangle, A Slice of America” by local authors, Idaho Thompson Purce, Mary Sanders Watkins & Kevin Marsh.
According to those authors, “The Triangle,” as it became known, was “a triangular-shaped part of our city located East of the Union Pacific rail yard. The parameters extended north from Center Street on the south end--to Sublette Street on the north—and from the rail yard on the west to Seventh Avenue on the east.”
Historians attest that this area became one of the most dynamic, colorful, and diverse little communities of “The Old West.”
These few blocks have a remarkable history from the late 1800s to their heyday in the 1940s and into the 1970s. “The Triangle” then saw a gradual demise that began with WWII ending and culminating with the
deaths of the older residents, younger residents moving away, and major urban renewal projects.
Several of the buildings still exist, such as the huge, white grain elevator on Pocatello Avenue, a business which provided substantial employment in the early days. There is also the Bethel Baptist Church on South Fifth, and home of former resident and successful businessman, Vito Cuoio, built in 1934 at 134 N. Fourth to name a few.
To these few blocks of real estate came a mosaic of people from all over the world--a veritable melting pot that set an example of how diverse peoples can live and work together within relatively close confines. They came in small numbers--their cultures with them--to work mainly with the railroad.
There were Native Americans and African Americans, as well as immigrants from Italy, France, Germany, the Philippines, Mexico, China, Japan, Greece and more. They built their own small community of stores: a barbershop and blacksmith shop, grocery stores and bakeries, cafes, restaurants, bars, and other businesses. The various churches became a mainstay of their community.
The citizens were proud of what they built, and the families involved, set an example of existing peacefully for years with very few incidents to mar that cohesiveness.
In a 2010 article in the Idaho State Journal a former resident, Bob Peyron of French descent, said, reflecting on his childhood while living in “The Triangle,” “At one point I shared a block with Irish, Filipino, Greek, German, Japanese, and Italian families.” He remembered that “There was never a fight when you disliked your neighbor. . ., and the whole summer we either swam in the canal or played basketball or baseball.”
Sadly, in the 1920s, there was a strong, intimidating presence of at least 150 members of the Ku Klux Klan in the city, and secretive members did their best to put fear into the hearts of “The Triangle” community by wearing their white sheets and burning crosses in yards. However, the residents survived and went on to live their lives in peace.
A $57,000 monument titled The Lasting Legacy Landmark was completed in 2010 to honor the neighborhood and can be found at Third Avenue and Lander Street--well worth the effort to locate and read. The names of 512 families who once lived there are carved on the monument, along with a quote by Alex Haley, author of the book “Roots.”
Those who raised the money for this attractive monument obviously cared deeply about their own roots and of the fascinating community that is now part of history.
Importantly, the descendants of some of those people who lived in “The Triangle” became prominent citizens of Pocatello, as well as active members of their various churches.
SPECIAL NOTE: One of the older churches represented by descendants of the early Greek Community in Pocatello, is the Greek Orthodox Church on South Fifth. This still-standing sanctuary, built in 1918, became popular over the years for its annual summertime festival complete with gyros, stuffed grape leaves, spanakopita, baklava, and more, along with a delightful program of dances performed this year by the Dionysius Greek Dance Troupe from Salt Lake City.
This year’s Festival will be held Saturday, August 21, with food served from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
It has been said that Greek food nourishes the soul, so go and see if your soul is nourished as well. 😊 Admission for the event itself is free.
Dean & Nancy Hoch are members of the Community Council of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.