Fitness trends have lifelines with some standing the test of time while others slowly fade away. Tae Bo, 1980s aerobics and vibrating belts lost their way and chances are spin, Zumba and group training will be around for years to come.
The American College of Sports Medicine recently published its annual “Worldwide Survey of Fitness Trends For 2020” designed to provide guides in the health and fitness industry. The survey defines a trend as “a general development or change in a situation or in the way that people are behaving.”
The top five trends of the 20 are wearable technology, such as smart watches, heart rate monitors and fitness trackers. Second is high intensity interval training (HIIT), followed by group, free weight and personal training programs. But I believe they missed a big one. Next year I am betting on Blood Flow Restriction Training where in less time and with less work, you will achieve better results. Again, better results with less work in less time — too good to be true? Not so fast!
Blood flow moderation training was developed by Yoshiaki Sato of Japan over seven years and in 1973 trademarked the original blood flow moderation training called KAATSU, meaning “additional pressure.” Similarly, Blood Flow Restriction, or BFR, is the concept of restricting the blood flow return from muscles via bands secured around the upper extremities.
When blood flows naturally, it leaves your heart transporting oxygen to your body via the arteries then your veins return the blood, now low in oxygen, back to your heart to be reoxygenated. When the blood flow is limited, arterial flow to the muscles is slightly reduced while venous outflow from the muscle is significantly restricted.
The restriction of oxygen flowing into the muscle fibers impedes muscle contraction causing them to tire quickly and then other muscle fibers must step up and do the work.
Eventually all the muscles will go into failure and can no longer continue contracting. At this point, your brain begins releasing hormones, including growth hormone, to respond to the body’s stress. Growth hormone helps speed healing time in repairing muscle tissue after exercise and, in turn, builds new muscle mass, increases metabolism and burns fat.
So, what about the better results with less work in less time? Under normal blood flow conditions, your body must work harder and longer to achieve muscle failure doing extreme weightlifting and/or high intensity exercise, such as sprinting and swimming.
When blood flow is restricted with BFR training, you can move less weight in a shorter time and significantly reduce the time to reach failure state, often less than 15 pounds in about 20 minutes. Additionally, when using less weight, your body will recover faster with little to no muscle pain in the days following.
For example, when swimming, I usually do a half mile with varying strokes and kicks in about 20 minutes and am somewhat tired.
When I add the 20 minutes of laps to my 50-minute high intensity water class, I am more fatigued, yet far from failure, even after finishing with a length under water. Yet when using BFR bands, after 15 minutes I am struggling to finish a lap and exhausted. So the work I did in 15 minutes took me beyond the intensity I could not achieve in about 70 minutes.
If you still have doubts, our Olympians think otherwise. Dr. Jim Stray-Gundersen, science adviser and team doctor for the United States National Ski Team and co-developer of B Strong BFR bands, is a leader in bringing the BFR training system to the U.S.
In an informal study with cross-country skiers vying for the U.S. Olympic team, Dr. Stray-Gunderson stated, "we saw a 10 to 12 percent increase in strength after using KAATSU, compared to what they would have had otherwise.” (Military Times, February 2015)
Blood flow restriction has been used by physical therapists for over 20 years. Dwight Howard, former Houston Rockets basketball player, had recurring knee injuries culminating in the 2014-2015 season.
Physical therapist Johnny Owens recommended BFR therapy for Howard using high repetitions and low weight rather than traditional higher weight loads. The BFR therapy dramatically reduced his healing time and within three months Dwight was back on the court. (ESPN.com)
Still curious or skeptical? Send me a message or call for a test drive and then you can decide if the “Top 20” did miss this one.
Is BFR training a trend or a whole new approach to exercise? Achieving better results doing less work in less time makes me think it is beyond a trend and I am in! Are you?
Note: As with any new exercise and training program, consult your physician before using BFR, do your research and be sure you thoroughly understand and follow all use instructions and contraindications.
Additional sources: B3 Sciences, KAATSU.