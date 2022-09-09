When we least expect it, a disaster can happen. Flood, fire, winds and manmade disasters can affect our food supply and disrupt our safety. Preparing our homes, work and families for a disaster is necessary for a food supply to remain safe. The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service recommends assembling the following items into an essential supply kit or “Go Bag” to ensure our food supply is taken care of during an emergency.

Planning and documentation are vital and should include emergency contact lists, emergency response plans, blank recording logs for food, time and temperature monitoring as electricity may be off. Note pads, pens, pencils, markers and clipboards will be helpful.