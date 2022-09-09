When we least expect it, a disaster can happen. Flood, fire, winds and manmade disasters can affect our food supply and disrupt our safety. Preparing our homes, work and families for a disaster is necessary for a food supply to remain safe. The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service recommends assembling the following items into an essential supply kit or “Go Bag” to ensure our food supply is taken care of during an emergency.
Planning and documentation are vital and should include emergency contact lists, emergency response plans, blank recording logs for food, time and temperature monitoring as electricity may be off. Note pads, pens, pencils, markers and clipboards will be helpful.
Health and hygiene are key to avoiding illness during an emergency. Hand soaps, paper towels, first aid kits, hair restraints, hand sanitizers and personal protective equipment (PPE) such as face shields, eye protection, aprons and gloves will protect our bodies from contamination and germs.
Cleaning supplies gathered into a container will be ready to use after a disaster. Consider garbage bags, alcohol swabs, dish soaps and dishwashing detergents, chemical sanitizer and test strips, chemical disinfectants and test strips to check strength of solutions for cleaning will be helpful.
Food handling and monitoring are especially important to prevent food-borne illnesses from spreading during an emergency. Timers, bottles of water, sealed food-grade storage bags, ice packs, coolers, insulated bags, disposable utensils and food thermometers will be key to food safety.
General supplies include labeled, waterproof containers, flashlights, batteries of assorted sizes, generators and/or solar power sources, scissors, tape, rope, caution tape and caution signs can make the difference in a prepared response.
Take time to prepare an emergency supply kit by gathering items you already have at home. I like hard plastic containers with handles which are labeled. Some smaller items may be better in a backpack. Stack the prepared items in the same location for easy access. By taking time now to prepare for an emergency, we can feel more assured when they happen. For more information visit tinyurl.com/52jpu84f.
Julie Buck, EdD, RDN, is a registered dietitian, food safety and health educator employed at the University of Idaho Extension, Bingham County. She can be reached at 208-785-8060 or jhbuck@uidaho.edu.