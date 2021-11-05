I don’t think anyone can argue with the fact that eating at fast food restaurants does not rank highly in healthy activities. The appeal of fast-food dining is quite understandable. In our crazy, always-going world, who has time to cook food at home every night for their family? Fast food is quick, convenient and debatably tastes good.
But researchers from George Washington University and their colleagues have found yet another reason to do your best to limit the amount of fast food you eat: plasticizers.
Plasticizers such as phthalates are used to make plastics soft but are well-known disruptors of your hormonal system. These likely come from food handling gloves, food conveyor belts and packaging. These plasticizers are also found in just about everything you use from deodorant, to shampoos, to PVC pipes that ship water to your mouth, to carpet tiles.
The basic fact is they are very hard to avoid in today’s world. Unless you have plans to get off the grid and move to the mountains completely separated from anything man-made, you need to be sure that your clearance systems for these and other toxins is working at its best.
Checking your kidney and liver function with your doctor is a place to start. Sweating every day is a powerful means of removing toxins such as phthalates. Sitting in an infrared sauna a few times a week can also be of great benefit, as can eating at least two servings a day of cruciferous vegetables such as cabbage, broccoli, Brussels sprouts and cauliflower. There are several detox protocols and over-the-counter supplements that can also be of benefit, but as this is more individually designed it is a good idea to find a holistic health practitioner who can help you do this.
So the take-home message today is do your best to limit fast food, have regular checkups with your doctor to ensure a good toxin clearance system, eat your vegetables and sweat as much as possible.
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.
