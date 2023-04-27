Choir

The Mormon Tabernacle Choir in front of the Pyramid of the Sun outside Mexico City, July 26, 1968.

 Photo courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Over the next four years, the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square will conduct a world tour with stops around the globe and a message of hope. Its first stop will be in Mexico City June 13–19, 2023, where it will perform two concerts at the National Auditorium on June 17 and 18. The Choir last performed at the National Auditorium in 1972 and will return to this rich and culturally diverse city as part of its historic tour.

Future locations of the world tour will be announced later.

