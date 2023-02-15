Many voices are competing for the attention of our youth. Voices of approval by peers, voices of TikTok influencers, Instagramers, and Facebook followers, and the voices of fanatics vying for the attention of our youth’s talents in sports and other things. These voices are ubiquitous; But is the voice that matters most being listened to above all other voices? The voice of God, called the Holy Ghost, is the voice that matters most in the eternal scheme of things, and it should be the most influential voice among our youth. The voice of God is invaluable because it testifies of God and His Son Jesus Christ and helps our youth make inspired choices, as taught in the “For the Strength of Youth” pamphlet.
Many followers of Jesus Christ have read The Holy Bible and other ecclesiastical books and documents, but not many have read the “For the Strength of Youth” pamphlet. “For the Strength of Youth” is a short booklet written by leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and one of its purposes is to help youth “make inspired choices that will bless them now and throughout eternity” (For the Strength of Youth). Inspired choices come from God because God is the source of all truth. Elder Dale G. Renlund, an apostle of the Lord Jesus Christ teaches that all need to understand “the framework within which the Holy Ghost functions to provide personal revelation” (Renlund, 2022). Renlund teaches that the framework of the Holy Ghost is built upon one’s choice to study the Holy Scriptures, listen to the prophet and other church leaders, and commune with God through personal prayer. (Renlund, 2022) Centering one’s focus on Christ will help youth recognize the voice of God when it whispers to them and tugs on their heart strings. Acting on those whisperings will allow them to make better, more inspired choices, and will help them to recognize which other voices they should give heed to. This revelatory pamphlet helps youth live in a holier, more Christ-like way by teaching them to use their strength in the choices they make.
The title itself: “For the Strength of Youth” reveals that this pamphlet is for our youth, who already have strength. This strength is not referring to physical prowess of dead-lift competitions in school weight rooms or connotative mind-bending attempts to understand Descartes, Aristotle and other ancient philosophers, but the spiritual strength gained by those who choose to follow Christ and serve others. Words from the prophets explain that this pamphlet is not designed to provide a hard yes or no for every single decision youth face. Instead, it teaches that “the Lord is inviting youth to live in a higher and holier way” reflective of the life the Savior, Jesus Christ, lived (For the Strength of Youth). Jesus Christ taught eternal truths and he is the source of truth, for he is “the way, the truth, and the life” (John 14.6, KJV). Youth today have many muddy waters to navigate through! I admire those whom I hear talking with their friends about their faith in Jesus Christ, eternal families and the purpose of temples, the service projects they’ve participated in and why they make the choices they do. They are not afraid to stand out by following the prophet’s voice to “let God prevail” in all parts of their lives by putting God and his voice first (Nelson, 2020). Youth need not worry what to do when faced with difficult decisions when they listen to and act on God’s voice.
Youth who seek personal revelation, serve others, and participate in home-centered, church supported and other wholesome friend and family-oriented activities are walking in God’s light. By learning to listen to and act upon the voice of God first, youth will know what to do when they are faced with decisions about keeping their bodies sacred, or whether they should listen to voices telling them to drink certain beverages, use particular substances, watch certain movies that are only a little inappropriate, or use certain language. Knowing what the voice of God feels and sounds like will help
youth stay on the covenant path that leads to serving a mission and “making sacred covenants in the temple” (For the Strength of Youth). Following what is taught in the “For the Strength of Youth” pamphlet will teach youth how to make inspired choices which will bless them with happiness throughout their lives despite the challenges they will face. True joy comes from serving others and following Jesus Christ. Youth who build their foundation on Christ, follow the prophet and the framework of the Holy Ghost, will come to know how inspired choices will help them become like Christ. They will be able to discern between the convincing voices that vie for their attention.
Case Stayner holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Idaho State University and is currently working to obtain his master’s in secondary education from Grand Canyon University. He loves writing in his free time and teaching English and other subjects at his place of employment. The most important things he values in life are his religious beliefs, including his faith in God the Father and his son Jesus Christ and his dedication to his family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.