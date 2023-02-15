Case Stayner

Case Stayner

Many voices are competing for the attention of our youth. Voices of approval by peers, voices of TikTok influencers, Instagramers, and Facebook followers, and the voices of fanatics vying for the attention of our youth’s talents in sports and other things. These voices are ubiquitous; But is the voice that matters most being listened to above all other voices? The voice of God, called the Holy Ghost, is the voice that matters most in the eternal scheme of things, and it should be the most influential voice among our youth. The voice of God is invaluable because it testifies of God and His Son Jesus Christ and helps our youth make inspired choices, as taught in the “For the Strength of Youth” pamphlet.

Many followers of Jesus Christ have read The Holy Bible and other ecclesiastical books and documents, but not many have read the “For the Strength of Youth” pamphlet. “For the Strength of Youth” is a short booklet written by leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and one of its purposes is to help youth “make inspired choices that will bless them now and throughout eternity” (For the Strength of Youth). Inspired choices come from God because God is the source of all truth. Elder Dale G. Renlund, an apostle of the Lord Jesus Christ teaches that all need to understand “the framework within which the Holy Ghost functions to provide personal revelation” (Renlund, 2022). Renlund teaches that the framework of the Holy Ghost is built upon one’s choice to study the Holy Scriptures, listen to the prophet and other church leaders, and commune with God through personal prayer. (Renlund, 2022) Centering one’s focus on Christ will help youth recognize the voice of God when it whispers to them and tugs on their heart strings. Acting on those whisperings will allow them to make better, more inspired choices, and will help them to recognize which other voices they should give heed to. This revelatory pamphlet helps youth live in a holier, more Christ-like way by teaching them to use their strength in the choices they make.

