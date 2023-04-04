At the 193rd annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, prophets and other leaders spoke about the responsibility parents have to teach their children to stay on the covenant path. Children stay on the covenant path by living by “every word which proceedeth from the mouth of God” (Mat 4.4). Parents have the sacred obligation to teach their children the doctrine of the restored gospel of Jesus Christ and to have faith in Him, to repent, be baptized, and to seek personal revelation through prayer. (D&C 68.25) Seeking personal revelation from God is a surefire way to stay on the covenant path, but it is nearly impossible for children to do so without their parents setting the example for them.
Parents have the God-given responsibility to teach their children to be like Christ. This responsibility is a privilege. As a teacher, it is my privilege to teach my students how to understand and apply CORE educational standards to their lives. As their teacher, I am responsible for staying current on teaching methods so I can help them be engaged learners. Like secular education, spiritual education requires parents and mentors to stay current on what the prophets are teaching so they can know how to help their children be engaged gospel learners. Today, Smartphones and social media distract the young from being engaged. The New York Times reports that youth, ages eight-eighteen, are spending five-eight hours/day scrolling through Instagram, Facebook and other social media apps, which is a seventeen percent increase from 2021 (NYTimes, 2022). Parents can stay current on their teaching methods by flipping the switch on Smartphone usage by teaching their children to use them for good. As a teacher, I help my students work smart by using their screens to help with reading, writing and research. Parents can teach their children to use their devices for genealogy, scripture study, sharing gospel messages, and reading eBooks instead of mindlessly scrolling through useless Tik Tok videos.
The world we live in is darkened with distractions and with power from Satan who tries to prevent all from staying on the covenant path. Yet despite the difficultly navigating through muddy waters, it is possible for families to stay strong amidst the fog that sometimes distorts our spiritual vision. Navigating through metaphorical mud and figurative fog takes diligence to be ‘all in’ when it comes to living the gospel of Jesus Christ. Parents and mentors: don’t think for one second that children are oblivious to the little things. Don’t think that those ‘little sins’ won’t distort a child’s spiritual vision or their ability to stay on the covenant path. Elder Haynie, a general authority seventy taught that parents have the sacred charge to “prepare the rising generation amid the adversary’s influence. We cannot be a source of confusion about the importance of following prophetic counsel. Our seemingly small deviations, quiet neglect or whispered criticisms in response to prophetic counsel may result in our only walking dangerously near the edge of the covenant path… or may cause one to leave the covenant path altogether” (Haynie, 2023). Certainly, we are not perfect. We all make mistakes and sin in our private and public lives. We say and do things we shouldn’t in front of the young. But parents and mentors who avoid regularly committing minor spiritual infractions, who repent daily and who teach their children to repent, will avoid the “misery inflicting traps by the adversary” and will find joy in serving Christ, the Lord (Nelson, 2019).
Parents who follow the prophet and who teach their children to also follow him are helping them stay on the covenant path. Of course, this formula does not generate perfect results. Elder Nattress shared a story about a young man who became involved in drugs, so much to the point that “the light in his eyes had dimmed” (Nattress, 2023). Due to the love of his brother and persistent encouragement
from his parents and mentors, like the prodigal son, Danny found his way back to the covenant path and was welcomed with open arms. The light in his eyes returned.
Parents and mentors who are diligent in their efforts to teach the gospel of Jesus Christ to the young will be eternally blessed. During this conference, Elder Uctdorf stated: “don’t delegate this source of heavenly blessings to anyone else” (Uctdorf, 2023)! Don’t sacrifice blessings from loving Heavenly parents by teaching the young to live like Christ in exchange for the distractions that cause sporadic church attendance and the light of Christ to be dimmed from yours and their eyes. Remember Pres. Nelson’s words: “In the coming days it will not be possible to survive spiritually without the guiding, comforting and constant influence of the Holy Ghost” (Nelson, 2020). Seek personal revelation and keep the faith!
Case Stayner holds a BA-English, Idaho State University and an MA-Secondary Education, Grand Canyon University. He teaches English for SD25. Case's top priorities are his religious beliefs and his dedication to his family.
