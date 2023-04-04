Case Stayner

Case Stayner 

At the 193rd annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, prophets and other leaders spoke about the responsibility parents have to teach their children to stay on the covenant path. Children stay on the covenant path by living by “every word which proceedeth from the mouth of God” (Mat 4.4). Parents have the sacred obligation to teach their children the doctrine of the restored gospel of Jesus Christ and to have faith in Him, to repent, be baptized, and to seek personal revelation through prayer. (D&C 68.25) Seeking personal revelation from God is a surefire way to stay on the covenant path, but it is nearly impossible for children to do so without their parents setting the example for them.

Parents have the God-given responsibility to teach their children to be like Christ. This responsibility is a privilege. As a teacher, it is my privilege to teach my students how to understand and apply CORE educational standards to their lives. As their teacher, I am responsible for staying current on teaching methods so I can help them be engaged learners. Like secular education, spiritual education requires parents and mentors to stay current on what the prophets are teaching so they can know how to help their children be engaged gospel learners. Today, Smartphones and social media distract the young from being engaged. The New York Times reports that youth, ages eight-eighteen, are spending five-eight hours/day scrolling through Instagram, Facebook and other social media apps, which is a seventeen percent increase from 2021 (NYTimes, 2022). Parents can stay current on their teaching methods by flipping the switch on Smartphone usage by teaching their children to use them for good. As a teacher, I help my students work smart by using their screens to help with reading, writing and research. Parents can teach their children to use their devices for genealogy, scripture study, sharing gospel messages, and reading eBooks instead of mindlessly scrolling through useless Tik Tok videos.

