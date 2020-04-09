Over the past few weeks, as we’ve all adjusted to a new normal during this pandemic, I’ve had the chance to reflect on the many ways in which the community has come together in a new spirit of collaboration and trust in order to meet our community’s needs. At the United Way of Southeastern Idaho office, every day we receive calls that highlight just how difficult and straining this crisis is for our community.
I wanted to share one such story from last week: On Friday morning, I got a call forwarded to my cell from our United Way of Southeastern Idaho office line. The woman said, “I don’t know who else to call but bear with me, this is kind of a long story.”
I said, “Go ahead.”
She continued: “So, I am a grocery store worker locally, and I live with my son and his wife and their baby. They have told me I’m not welcome to stay with them anymore because they are concerned that my job at the grocery store is putting them at risk for infection of COVID-19.”
The woman paused for what seemed to be forever as she started to break down and cry in the background. Then she continued, “I have nowhere to go. I’ve been sleeping in my car and rotating through couches at friends’ houses.”
This woman’s story was just devastating to me. Our shelters are reaching capacity, our other response systems are or will be maxed out. What more could I give this lady besides some consoling words, however insufficient they felt?
It was clear that the impacts of this crisis are just beginning. Not only is it straining our health care systems and people’s personal finances, but it’s starting to rip at the seams of our relationships.
Now more than ever is the time to really #LiveUnited to take care of each other. The good news is that a number of community partners and collaborations have popped up quickly in just the last few weeks, which highlights just how strong our community really is. One such example is the partnership the United Way of Southeastern Idaho has launched with JustServe.org to create a one-stop-shop for all COVID-19 volunteer needs. If you are able to lend a hand, head over to justserve.org/southeastidahorelief and find an opportunity that works for you.
Most importantly, as this crisis plays out, let’s remember our local heroes on the front lines of this crisis: grocery workers, healthcare workers, fire, EMS and first responders. These are the people keeping our community from collapsing, so let’s honor and lift them up through this crisis and lend a hand where we are able.
For more information on ways you can get involved, donate to COVID-19 relief or connect with community resources, head to unitedwaysei.org/covid-19.
Kevin Bailey has been the CEO of the United Way of Southeastern Idaho since February 2019. The United Way of SE Idaho lives out its mission by building powerful partnerships that improve outcomes for children, families and individuals in need. Visit unitedwaysei.org for more information.