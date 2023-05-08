BLACKFOOT — "The Still Small Voice" by Brenda Stanley has won first place in the mystery/thriller category at the Chanticleer International Book Awards held last week in Bellingham, Washington.

"The Still Small Voice" is a gripping and heart-wrenching novel that tells the story of Madison Moore, who returns home after years of estrangement when her dying father summons her. Her father tells her about a murder from years before and that he has proof the woman in prison is not the killer. Madison finds herself in the center of a decades-old mystery, with painful reminders of why she left home haunting her at every turn.

