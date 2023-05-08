BLACKFOOT — "The Still Small Voice" by Brenda Stanley has won first place in the mystery/thriller category at the Chanticleer International Book Awards held last week in Bellingham, Washington.
"The Still Small Voice" is a gripping and heart-wrenching novel that tells the story of Madison Moore, who returns home after years of estrangement when her dying father summons her. Her father tells her about a murder from years before and that he has proof the woman in prison is not the killer. Madison finds herself in the center of a decades-old mystery, with painful reminders of why she left home haunting her at every turn.
"The Still Small Voice" is a must-read for anyone who loves a good mystery with a shocking twist at the end.
"It is an absolute honor to receive this award," said Stanley. "I put my heart and soul into this book, and it is gratifying to see that it resonates with readers and critics alike."
Stanley was a long-time television reporter and anchor with KPVI-TV (She was formerly known as Brenda Baumgartner). She has six published novels and four cookbooks. She currently writes a weekly cooking column titled "Tales of the Dinner Belle."
This most recent novel, "The Still Small Voice", has been an Amazon best-seller, a Readers' Choice five-star book, and a Bookfest medalist.
It is available for purchase on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and online. For more information about the book and the author, please visit www.brendastanleybooks.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.