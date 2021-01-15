The challenge of fixing health care costs has been undertaken by several organizations and several people.
Most recently a project called Haven, that set out to fix health care expenditures, was disbanded as it failed completely in its efforts to find a solution. Haven is a brainchild of three of the richest men in the world and their companies: Jeff Bezos of Amazon, Warren Buffett with Berkshire Hathaway, and Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan Chase. Not that anyone should ever equate money with brains, but these three men have shown that they are in excess of both. Haven, the project put together by these men, set out to create "an independent company that is free from profit-making incentives and constraints" and to focus on "technology solutions" to lower health care costs.
While the health care cost problem is grossly apparent — approximately twice the per capita cost of the average spending in other developed countries, not to mention the outrageous and what should be considered criminal prices of drugs — Haven's failure to find a solution is not surprising. One could argue that the failure resulted from political pressure and influence via strong lobbying in Washington or the fact that our elected representatives are puppets of big pharmaceutical companies. As these are realities, attempted solutions to health care costs continually fail because the answer is too simple.
The Occam's razor problem-solving principle states entities should not be multiplied without necessity, more commonly understood as the simplest explanation is usually the right one. The problem with our health care costs lies with each one of us. The simple solution is one of daily movement, being wise about what you eat, good sleep and stress-modifying behaviors, not to mention good and continually developing relationships with others. The ability to say no to expensive procedures, drugs, etc., is also something we need to develop.
If enough of us did this, prices would have to change based on simple economics. The richest men in the world could not see that because it is too simple. But hopefully you can. Start fixing the health care cost crisis by taking care of yourself and learning to say no.
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.