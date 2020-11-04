POCATELLO — For the first time in 130 years, The Salvation Army is starting its annual holiday fundraising campaign early across the country in order to rescue Christmas.
This holiday season, The Salvation Army expects to see a greater need for our services — more than any in recent history. Unemployment rates are expected to be 10%-11%, and based on the increased service we’ve already provided this year due to COVID-19, we need resources to serve up to 155% more people with Christmas assistance.
In Pocatello, we are kicking off the Red Kettle season on Saturday at 6 p.m. for our first virtual event. Join us for the event on Facebook at facebook.com/salvationarmypocatello.
COVID-19 has not only created a bigger need for us to fill, but it has also decreased the number of traditional red kettles you’re used to seeing on street corners and at store entrances each Christmas season. In fact, we could see up to a 50% decrease in red kettle funds this year due to several factors, including:
— Consumers carrying less cash and fewer coins.
— More online shopping, which means less foot traffic in shopping areas.
— Unemployment rates.
— Recent closures of some brick-and-mortar retail stores.
Our work this holiday season is going to be even more crucial to serving the most vulnerable — regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity or gender identity — in your community.
Funds raised during the Kettle Season last year helped us make it possible to provide critical support for over 6,000 people. Your donation at the Red Kettle will help make Christmas possible for families in need. Your donation supports Christmas family assistance, year-round assistance for low-income families and individuals, food pantries, youth programs, summer camps, character-building classes, homeless assistance, veterans’ programs, seniors assistance, case management and counseling.
Kettles can be found at Walmart, C-A-L-Ranch, Hobby Lobby, Albertsons and Smiths.
Every donation provides help and hope to those in need, and all gifts stay in Pocatello. Visit RedKettlePocatello.org to donate or learn more about how you can help The Salvation Army rescue Christmas this year.