IDAHO FALLS — "The Rose of Sonora" is galloping to the Idaho Falls Symphony for the symphony’s 73rd season, “Fantasy and Folklore.” As this year’s Mountainview Hospital Breast Cancer Awareness Concert, the performance will be 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Civic Center for Performing Arts, 501 S. Holmes Ave. in Idaho Falls.
Violin soloist Holly Mulcahy and American composer George S. Clinton will be in residence with the Idaho Falls Symphony for a concert exploring the iconic American West, while Aaron Copland’s stylish portrayal of Billy the Kid adds to the Western ambiance.
"The Rose of Sonora" is a violin concerto in five scenes, with violin soloist Holly Mulcahy embodying the title character in music that sounds like an epic Western film score. The origin of the concerto began after violin virtuoso Holly Mulcahy’s impassioned plea in a social media post, “If there was an epic Western soundtrack style violin concerto, I’d be all over it.”
Award-winning film composer George S. Clinton answered the call and composed "The Rose of Sonora," a violin concerto about a heroine in the Wild West. The composition was written for solo violin, symphony orchestra and male chorus in the style of an epic Western film score. For the solo violin, Clinton and Mulcahy merged both traditional fiddle and classic violin techniques to reflect Rose’s voice.
Since its debut, "The Rose of Sonora’s" unique musical palate has been performed by symphonies nationwide, including upcoming performances with the Flagstaff Symphony, Grand Junction Symphony and Brevard Philharmonic. The unique work has the potential to become an Americana staple, as it is often paired with other Americana compositions from leading composers, including Aaron Copland, Ennio Morricone and Elmer Bernstein.
Clinton, who built his career composing music for stories, created a backstory that centers around a Wild West outlaw and heroine, Rose, when composing "The Rose of Sonora." As a concerto in five scenes (movements), each scene tells a part of Rose’s story.
“There are no images,” explained Clinton, “just a text description of each scene projected above the orchestra before it is played. The audience then creates their own mental movie as they listen.”
"The Rose of Sonora" is a distinctive symphonic experience that has been described as “immersive, captivating and uniquely emotional.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.