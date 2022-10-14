Rose of Sonora graphic

The Idaho Falls Symphony is scheduled to perform "The Rose of Sonora" 7:30 p.m. at the Idaho Falls Civic Center, 501 S. Holmes Ave.

 Image courtesy of The Idaho Falls Symphony

IDAHO FALLS — "The Rose of Sonora" is galloping to the Idaho Falls Symphony for the symphony’s 73rd season, “Fantasy and Folklore.” As this year’s Mountainview Hospital Breast Cancer Awareness Concert, the performance will be 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Civic Center for Performing Arts, 501 S. Holmes Ave. in Idaho Falls.

Violin soloist Holly Mulcahy and American composer George S. Clinton will be in residence with the Idaho Falls Symphony for a concert exploring the iconic American West, while Aaron Copland’s stylish portrayal of Billy the Kid adds to the Western ambiance.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.