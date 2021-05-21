I recently had a hip replacement. Everyone I have told says the same thing: “You are far too young for that!” No matter. I had it!
Admittedly, while I was getting ready for it and after I had it, I was depressed. I felt old (nothing personal to anyone of age reading this). My kids made many comments being supportive and so sweet, but then told their mom, I was being “old.”
Re-read that adjective again — being old. I was down and depressed. I felt old, as the average age of a hip replacement patient is between 60 and 80 years old (not there yet), so I was acting old. That is a problem on many levels.
There is great power in “feeling young” and great harm in “feeling old.”
In a study published in Psychology and Aging, researchers from the German Centre of Gerontology analyzed three years of data from 5,039 participants in the German Ageing Survey. The survey included questions about the amount of stress patients perceived in their lives and their functional health. Or, in other words, how limited were they in daily activities such as walking, dressing and bathing. Study participants also indicated their subjective age by answering the question, "How old do you feel?" Obviously, people who felt more stressed experienced a decline in functional health over the study time. However, subjective age (or how old people felt) provided a protective barrier.
Among people who felt younger than their actual (chronological) age, the link between stress and declines in functional health was lower. That protective effect was strongest among the oldest participants. What does all this mean?
If you feel and act young, you are young! You experience less decline in function. You can do more. Play more. Be more. If you feel old, decrepit, out of touch, weak, limited (I could go on with descriptive words), you are exactly that! Your thoughts and perceptions in life influence your aging.
Referring to previous articles I have written, the power of positive thinking cannot be equaled by drugs or medicine. So, I had a hip replacement. That hip replacement was to make me stronger, more active, and more productive. It will not slow me down but energize me to do more. Stand back — as I now have a bionic pelvis and the world is my oyster.
I encourage that thinking for all my fellow “old people.” Be young by thinking young!
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.