POCATELLO — The Portneuf Pioneers, the local chapter of the Sons of Utah Pioneers, will have an activity Thursday at the South Grant Building, 655 S. Grant in Pocatello.
A potluck meal will commence at 6, and the program will follow at 7 p.m. All who are interested are invited to attend, both men and women.
Libbie Lystrup will share a presentation about the life and works of Minerva Teichert, a pioneer artist who lived and practiced her art in our area.
For more information please contact Kenyon Hart at hartkjfamily@yahoo.com or text at 208-237-7417 or search on Facebook for "Portneuf Pioneers."