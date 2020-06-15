CHUBBUCK — The Portneuf District Library in Chubbuck has officially transitioned into Phase 4 of its reopening plan, in accordance with Gov. Little's recommendations. The stacks are once again open for browsing, however, meeting and study rooms will remain closed until all restrictions are lifted. If patrons are not comfortable browsing the stacks, they can continue to put items on hold through the library's website and pick them up during open hours at the main service desk or through the drive-through from 2 to 3 p.m. every day.
The children's and teen areas are also open, but toys and other activities will not be available. Summer Reading has begun, and more information can be found on the library's Facebook page and website. There will be no in-house programs until the fall.
The library will be open every day, but will still be operating at condensed hours:
Monday: Noon to 6 p.m.
Tuesday: Noon to 6 p.m.
Wednesday: Noon to 6 p.m.
Thursday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Friday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, visit www.portneuflibrary.org or call 208-237-2192.