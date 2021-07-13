POCATELLO — The Pocatello Municipal Band’s fourth concert of the 2021 season of Concert in the Park will take place on Sunday at 7 p.m. in the Guy Gates Memorial Band Shell at Ross Park.
A big shout out to Yellowstone Dental, which is our business sponsor for the evening’s concert. Dr. Bradley Sutton will be the guest director. Dr. Sutton is a dentist and partner at Yellowstone Dental Associates.
The soloist for this performance will be Eddie Ludema, assistant professor of trumpet at Idaho State University. A native of the nearby Wasatch front, Ludema is entering his third year teaching at ISU. He holds degrees from Indiana University and the University of Utah. He will perform the trumpet classic “La Virgen de la Macarena.”
This concert will feature American music of the West. Selections will include “The Cowboys,” “How the West Was Won” and “On The Trail.”
The concert will be conducted by Patrick Brooks, who recently retired after 29 years as director of bands at Idaho State University.
So come on by and enjoy the great live music on Sunday at Ross Park.