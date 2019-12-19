POCATELLO — The Pocatello Model Railroad and Historical Society will be hosting an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday to raise money for the Idaho Foodbank. All monetary donations will be matched by the club and donated to the Idaho Foodbank. The event will be hosted in the Union Pacific brick building #59 south of the Union Pacific depot and just north of the Benton Overpass.
We will have drawings and some trains for sale. We also have trains that will be running in 5 scales on four layouts, and there are more model trains, plus real railroad artifacts on display throughout the building. We have a GeoTrax layout available for kids 12 and younger to experience in on the fun, and puzzles are available for adults too. Everyone is welcome and admission is free.