POCATELLO — The Pocatello High School class of 1972 is getting ready for their golden 50th class reunion, Aug. 5 and 6. The big event is attracting classmates from all over the United States and Mexico and promises to be a gathering like no other. Activities include mini-putt golf, golf tournament, classic car show and parade, PHS rock painting and tour of the newly updated campus along with food and music both on the nights of Aug. 5 and Aug. 6.

The biggest challenge for the reunion committee has been locating current contact information for classmates. The group has been working diligently to find all classmates, and for those who haven’t been contacted, send an email to the PHS email. Registration is required for the Aug. 5 and Aug. 6 night events. Contact us at the PHS email phsclassof72reunion@outlook.com for fees and payment information or contact Linda Pfiefer Jacobson (208-240-2847), Pam Higbee Bilyeu (208-775-3194) or Ron Endo (208-241-5164).