POCATELLO — The Pocatello High School class of 1972 is getting ready for their golden 50th class reunion, Aug. 5 and 6. The big event is attracting classmates from all over the United States and Mexico and promises to be a gathering like no other. Activities include mini-putt golf, golf tournament, classic car show and parade, PHS rock painting and tour of the newly updated campus along with food and music both on the nights of Aug. 5 and Aug. 6.
The biggest challenge for the reunion committee has been locating current contact information for classmates. The group has been working diligently to find all classmates, and for those who haven’t been contacted, send an email to the PHS email. Registration is required for the Aug. 5 and Aug. 6 night events. Contact us at the PHS email phsclassof72reunion@outlook.com for fees and payment information or contact Linda Pfiefer Jacobson (208-240-2847), Pam Higbee Bilyeu (208-775-3194) or Ron Endo (208-241-5164).
Aug. 5 events:
— 1 p.m. — Miniature golf/driving range at the Outback Golf Park, 1665 Pocatello Creek Road. Golfing experience not required but having fun is a must. Fees are to be paid to the Outback Golf Park. Tom and RaeJean Eisenhauer will be hosting classmates at the event.
— 2 p.m. — Classic car show with the PHS/HHS 71 reunion group at the Highland High School parking lot. Paul McCully and Phil Garcia are hosting the PHS '72 group and will organizing us to parade with our fellow reunion groups.
— 3:30 p.m. — Old Town Classic car cruise.
— 4 p.m. — Ice cream get-together at the Jungle Retreat located at 404 W. Oak St. for those who want to cool off. Hosted by John Coray and the PHS reunion group.
— 6 p.m. — Registration and meet and greet at the Red Lion Hotel, 1555 Pocatello Creek Road. Fun program and dancing to the local band Coldwater featuring music from the '70s and '80s. Great program and video presentation by Tom Call and Class President Ron Endo.
Aug. 6 events:
— 8 a.m. — Golf tournament with the PHS/HHS class of '71 at Riverside Golf Course, 3500 Bannock Highway. Pay at the course. Call 208-232-9515 to reserve a cart. PHS '72 contact is Dan Mendenhall at dmendy@aol.com.
— 11 a.m. — Portneuf Valley Farmer’s Market at the Old Town Pavilion located at 420 N. Main St. Wide variety of venues, arts, crafts and entertainment. The PHS '72 group will have a reserved seating area under the red tent to visit and reminisce while enjoying a great Old Town event.
— 1 p.m. — PHS rock painting with the class of '71 featuring PHS graduates speaking about the history of the rock and the historic neon Pocatello Indian sign.
— 2 p.m. — PHS tour with the class of '72 conducted by PHS personnel.
— 6 p.m. — Social hour and senior golden 50th prom at the Red Lion Hotel, 1555 Pocatello Creek Road. A class photo will be taken before the banquet with a classy photo booth available for those who want to get that special photo with friends. Music will feature DJ Kelly Martinez along with a great buffet.