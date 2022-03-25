After a long closure due to Covid, the welcoming doors of our local FamilySearch Library are open at 7th and Lewis in Pocatello. All ages and all community members are welcome.
New directors of the library are Jerry and Deb Myers and assistant directors Gene and Lee Ann Dutton. The Myers replace Steven (“Grizz”) Andrews and his wife Susan, who faithfully served as volunteer directors prior to closure. Their energy and expertise will be missed.
The Picture Room, a brainchild of “Grizz,” remains an important point of inspiration at the library. Hundreds of fascinating and historic pictures have been donated by local patrons and posted on all four walls. All who enter the room for the first time stand in awe at the variety of photographs and the individual family history stories they represent. This amazing room continues to be a fun part of doing local family history research.
Worldwide, of course, millions of people are participating in this activity and, in our local library, websites such as Ancestry.com and FamilySearch.org are available to use at no cost, along with individual tutoring when needed.
The facility houses fifty-five computers, several scanners, printers, etc. Some fifty-four knowledgeable volunteers are ready, and willing to assist patrons in their searches.
Sponsoring organization for the local FamilySearch Library and the website, FamilySearch.org, is The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Members and Non-Members are always welcome to serve in the center and/or do their own family searches.
Anyone in our community with knowledge of family history and a desire to serve is welcome to become part of the staff as volunteers themselves. Access to training for this kind of service is available through resources on the Web and the assistance of local experts.
With an emphasis on the non-denominational and interracial aspects of the library, periodic study groups are available to provide additional help in Native American, Hispanic, Black, and Asian research. Special expertise on British and German research is also available. Individualized classes are periodically offered.
The recent Roots Tech conference just concluded and provides many sessions related to nearly all current FamilySearch topics. The sessions are available online and at the FamilySearchLibrary.
Everyone obviously has ancestors that are an important part of our individual family histories when discovered. Some folks call the activity “chasing relatives.” Others say they simply love the thrill of extending their family lines back for generations, finding a deeper understanding of who they are. It’s a yearning of people to find their roots, and there is more to family history than names and dates. Everyone has a story.
Hours are Monday, Friday, Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Sunday 1:00-5:00 p.m. Group appointments may be arranged. Please contact the library to schedule groups larger than five. For further information: 208-232-9262 or visit our website.
All are welcome, please visit the library and learn a bit more about your ancestors. . .and yourself.