POCATELLO — The annual Pocatello Veterans Day Parade is just around the corner, and this year promises to be a truly special event as the community is joining together to honor the men and women who have served our country. With a flurry of activity leading up to the parade, the organizing committee is excited to announce updates on parade marshal nominations, art contest entries, food vendors and sponsorships.
Parade marshal nominations
The parade committee has been overwhelmed with nominations for this year’s parade marshal. These nominations highlight the extraordinary accomplishments and sacrifices of veterans from different eras.
“It’s heartening to see our community come together to recognize these individuals who have made a lasting impact on our nation’s history,” said Steve Roberts, an Army veteran and member of the parade committee.
There is still time to nominate a parade marshal. Nominations can be submitted by anyone who wishes to recognize a deserving veteran. The submission deadline is Oct. 6.
Art contest
The Veterans Day Parade Art Contest has garnered an impressive number of submissions from talented artists of all ages. The judging panel, comprised of local artists and veterans, is facing the difficult challenge of selecting the winning entries. The winning artists will be recognized during the parade at the Caldwell Park broadcast booth where their artwork will be prominently displayed. There is still time to enter the art contest.
The deadline for art contest entries is Oct. 6.
Food vendors
The parade committee is thrilled to announce a lineup of confirmed food vendors, including Blackhawk BBQ Pit, The Picnic Basket, Idaho Coffee and Puerto Vallarta. Food vendors will serve up an array of treats at Caldwell Park, the parade’s midpoint. There is still time for additional food vendors to participate. Please contact the parade committee for details.
Sponsors
Several local businesses and individuals have generously donated to and sponsored the parade. Their support has helped ensure the success of this event to thank and honor our veterans. The parade’s organizers would like to extend special thanks to the following businesses and individuals for their generous contributions:
— Idaho State University.
— Walmart.
— Idaho Farm Bureau Insurance.
— Paul Anderson/Idaho Wireless Corporation.
— Randy Budge, attorney at law.
— Bob Hunt.
— Summer Jackman, State Farm Insurance agent.
— Aaron More, State Farm Insurance agent.
— Steve Roberts, State Farm Insurance agent.
— Dave Shelton, State Farm Insurance agent.
— VFW District 7.
— YESCO.
Commenting on the donations, Mike Evans, a Navy veteran and member of the parade committee, said: “Without the support of these sponsors, the Pocatello Veterans Day Parade would not be possible. Their generosity not only helps us organize a memorable event but also serves as a powerful reminder that our community stands united in gratitude for our veterans.”
Parade details
This year’s Pocatello Veterans Day Parade will take place on Nov. 4. The parade route will begin at 11 a.m. on South 1st St., then head east on East Center St. to 15th St. where it will turn right on East Oak St. and continue south, ending in the east-side parking lot of Reed Gym.
