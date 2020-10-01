POCATELLO — The Pocatello Art Center (Gallery and School) continues its mission to provide quality art education to the community in spite of our current virus situation. Although the center is not presently open to the general public, we are still providing some socially-distanced classes to our membership (masks required) along with exciting, new virtual opportunities for everyone.
There are a variety of classes now available through our website as well as a virtual gallery of members’ COVID-19 creations. This is the perfect time to work on art pieces and learn new skills. Visit our re-designed website, pocatelloartcenter.org for more information, to enroll in a class or become a member. If you aren’t currently a member of the Pocatello Art Center, join today. Individual memberships are just $36 per year and provide access to a library of over 400 books on techniques, a videotape library, photo resources, an annual juried show with awards, discounts on some workshops and classes, live models, plein-air painting opportunities and an annual holiday art show and sale (when it is safe to resume normal operations).
Non-artists and businesses can also support the Art Center by becoming a sponsor, sustaining member or benefactor. Art is essential for a vibrant and healthy community. Stay safe and take time to enjoy the beauty around you.