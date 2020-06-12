Are you one of the 16 million adults experiencing back pain? If so, you likely know how it can dramatically affect our lives physically, emotionally and financially. Lost work, financial burdens, family stress - what can you do? Be proactive.
Our spine is the pinnacle of engineering: A simple series of joints and curves designed specifically to protect your spinal cord, nerve roots and internal organs, provide structural support for your body and enable you to move and we cannot live without it. In a word, fascinating.
This column is the second in a series about primary areas of your body that must remain strong and flexible for fluid, pain-free movement.
The spine is made up of 33 bones divided into five sections: seven cervical, 12 thoracic, five lumbar, five sacral and four coccygeal. Between each vertebra are 23 discs with six in the cervical, 12 in thoracic and five in the lumbar. The five sacral and four coccygeal vertebrae are fused. The discs are made up of two parts: the annulus fibrosus and the nucleus pulposus. The annulus is a strong outer ring that contains the soft inner jelly-like nucleus and the two work together as shock absorbers within your spine.
Back pain accounts for over $12 billion per year in health care costs and indirect costs including lost work and disability pay. Back pain is the leading cause of work-loss days and work limitations with 83 million days lost per year. (Health Policy Institute, Georgetown University)
Some of the most common types of backpain include injury, bulging and herniated discs, osteoarthritis and spinal stenosis.
None of us are exempt to back injuries. They can happen anywhere and anytime. The causes can range from a fall, improper lifting and twisting, repetitive movement, excess weight and more.
Neither are we exempt from aging. As we grow older, the intervertebral discs in our spines do as well. They can dry out, become thin or even crack. When changes such as these occur, they may cause the disc to “bulge” out, putting pressure on a spinal nerve causing pain in the back and neck and often in the legs and arms. This breakdown and subsequent pain is referred to as degenerative disc disease, occurring most often in the lumbar region.
Bulging discs occur when the nucleus breaks through the annulus. A herniated disc, on the other hand, occurs when the nucleus bursts through a tear in the annulus. Both may cause pain, but with a herniated disc, also known as a slipped or ruptured disc, the nucleus protrudes further putting more pressure on the nerve root or spinal cord. As disc degeneration continues, it may break down entirely leaving little to no space between the vertebrae. A collapsed disc is a disc that loses its height most often due to compression in the spine as we age.
Osteoarthritis occurs when the cartilage within a joint wears down, causing swelling and pain.
Osteoarthritis of the spine is the breakdown of the cartilage within the spine, primarily the lower back and neck.
Spinal stenosis is a narrowing within the spine, which can put pressure on the nerves. Causes of spinal stenosis include herniated discs, ligaments that have become thick and stiff and bone overgrowth where excess bone tissue develops after an injury.
Strength, flexibility and a healthy weight are your primary weapons for a healthy spine, good balance, coordination and posture for safe and purposeful movement. When the muscles within your torso are weak, your spine is left with little support and protection, so it is imperative to have a strong core. Your core is not only your deep abdominal muscles, but also your back and pelvic floor muscles. (The pelvic floor will be defined in an upcoming column on the pelvis.)
Flexibility allows your spine to move smoothly in all directions. When the muscles in your spine are tight, your mobility will be limited. With limited movement, you increase the risk of injury, often when performing quick movements, especially when not anticipated. Maintaining a healthy weight avoids excess pressure on the spinal discs thus helping to further prevent injury.
Strengthening your core and improving your spine’s flexibility.
Ideally, we should develop our core strength and flexibility beginning in our teens, yet most of us don’t. Whether or not you have experienced injuries to your spine or the diseases above, get ahead of the game and begin now. In both situations, primarily if you have spinal issues, be sure to check with your health care provider before you begin any exercise program.
An excellent place to begin is with an exercise program such as Pilates. Pilates trains your mind to control your body’s movement. It is based upon the principal that breathing and concentration coordinated with precise and fluid movement will strengthen and lengthen your deep supportive muscles improving stability, balance and flexibility. Additionally, you may find your mind and body relaxing as the exercises require your full attention, temporarily leaving your stress behind.
Just as we would revere and care for any masterpiece, we must do so with our spine as the masterpiece of engineering it is.
The next column in this series will discuss the importance of a strong and flexible pelvis.
Sherrie Hebert is a certified personal trainer and certified Pilates mat and apparatus instructor. She teaches and trains at Performance Pilates and Gold’s Gym of Pocatello and online via Zoom. You may contact her at 208-317-5685 or sherriehebert@gmail.com for all health and wellness needs.