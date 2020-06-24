POCATELLO — The prestigious S.T.A.R. Scholarship, for the 2020-2021 academic year, was presented to Emma Watts, a 2020 graduating senior from Century High School. Emma is the granddaughter of Robert and Sylvia Watts and was recommended for this scholarship by Chapter BJ of Pocatello, Idaho.
Emma will attend Idaho State University where she has plans to study biochemistry beginning this fall.
More than 2,000 applications were received for this competitive scholarship, with S.T.A.R. Scholarships awarded to 880 young women. There were 14 S.T.A.R. scholarships presented to young women from the state of Idaho.
The PEO S.T.A.R. Scholarship is a $2,500 scholarship based on excellence in leadership, extracurricular activities, community service, academics and potential for future success. The program is open to young women who are citizens or legal permanent residents of the United State or Canada and who are graduating high school seniors at the time of application. A student must be recommended by a PEO chapter.
The PEO Sisterhood, founded Jan. 21, 1869, at Iowa Wesleyan College, Mount Pleasant Iowa, is an international philanthropic and educational organization that promotes increased educational opportunities for women. There are nearly 6,000 local chapters in the United States and Canada with almost 250,000 initiated members. The PEO Sisterhood has provided over $366 million in financial assistance to more than 113,000 recipients. The PEO Sisterhood also owns Cottey College, a fully accredited, private liberal arts and sciences college for women, with two-year and selected four-year programs, located in Nevada, Missouri.
For additional information on the PEO S.T.A.R. Scholarship, please visit peointernational.org.