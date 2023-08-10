The original Fort Hall

Illustration of the original Fort Hall 

 Photo courtesy of the Bingham County Historical Society

August 4 marked the 189th anniversary of the completion of the first fort named Fort Hall. Nathaniel Wyeth, a trader from Boston, established the fort in 1834 and named it after Henry Hall, the oldest member of the group. The site was a flat, grassy area at the junction of the Port Neuf (note the old spelling) River and the Snake River. The fort was built from cottonwood logs set on end and extending 15 feet above the ground. It was eighty feet square with two corner bastions, each eight feet square. The following day, August 5, an impressive ceremony was held, raising the ‘star spangled banner’, handmade from a white sheet and fabric scraps, over the Fort and firing a rifle salute. Captain Joseph Thing was in command of twelve men that day.

Reverand Jason Lee had already preached the first sermon west of the Rocky Mountains at the site in July, preaching to Wyeth’s men, some visiting mountain men, and a group of Indians, about excesses in food and drink. The Indians understood none of the sermon, but watched and listened with suitable respect, standing or kneeling as Lee did. Both Wyeth and Lee left the Fort the following day, headed for Fort Vancouver.

