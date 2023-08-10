The original Fort Hall

August 4 marked the 189th anniversary of the completion of the first fort named Fort Hall. Nathaniel Wyeth, a trader from Boston, established the fort in 1834 and named it after Henry Hall, the oldest member of the group. The site was a flat, grassy area at the junction of the Port Neuf (note the old spelling) River and the Snake River. The fort was built from cottonwood logs set on end and extending 15 feet above the ground. It was eighty feet square with two corner bastions, each eight feet square. The following day, August 5, an impressive ceremony was held, raising the ‘star spangled banner’, handmade from a white sheet and fabric scraps, over the Fort and firing a rifle salute. Captain Joseph Thing was in command of twelve men that day.
Reverand Jason Lee had already preached the first sermon west of the Rocky Mountains at the site in July, preaching to Wyeth’s men, some visiting mountain men, and a group of Indians, about excesses in food and drink. The Indians understood none of the sermon, but watched and listened with suitable respect, standing or kneeling as Lee did. Both Wyeth and Lee left the Fort the following day, headed for Fort Vancouver.
Those at the Fort were left with little in the way of provisions – no wheat, no vegetables, - just some dried buffalo meat which they boiled to make it chewable. Since the Fort was not a military outpost but a fortified trading post, there was no supply chain delivery to look forward to. The men would have had to look to their own survival by hunting and fishing. Captain Thing planted and raised a vegetable garden in the summer of 1936, planting onions, peas, and corn, which he had ready to serve when visited by missionaries Marcus Whitman and Henry Spaulding in August. This visit set Fort Hall up as an important stopping point on the Oregon Trail.
By now the Fort had been sold to the British and the new owners rebuilt it with sun-dried bricks and painted with whitewash. The Fort Hall Replica in Pocatello is an accurate representation of how the Fort looked in these years. The white walls glistened in the sunlight and stood out against the green meadows and grey hills, calling wagon trains in. The Fort provided a much-needed resting place, and a spot to get wagons and wheels repaired for the next leg of the westward journey. The prices were too high for much shopping to be done, but washing and mending could be done as the wagons were repaired.
It is said that many wagons were cut in two and made into carts at Fort Hall. Many oxen had died by this point and a cart could be pulled by a saddle horse or even a milk cow, if needed. The land around the Fort was littered with wagon pieces that could be scavenged to make a suitable cart. No one wanted to be left behind when the company was ready to leave. The Blue Mountains still had to be crossed before the snow began.
The Fort was closed, and the site abandoned in 1856, and for a while it was unknown where the Fort had been. In 1906, Ezra Meeker, at age seventy-six, help to find and mark the old location
which he had visited in his twenties. A huge 100-year celebration was held in 1934 to honor the contributions the Fort made to the Oregon Trail and to our valley.
2034 is approaching. Should we plan another big party?
