Over and over again, the question as to the best diet rears its head in nearly every aspect of modern media. One study or opinion states low-carb diets are best, and the next day we hear how dangerous high-fat diets are. Macronutrient distribution or the total amount of carbohydrates, fats and proteins is continually argued with both good and bad facts and studies behind them. Calories are still important, but it is becoming more obvious that they do not play the simple role of more calories, more weight gain; fewer calories, more weight loss. There is simply more to it.
A recently published study in Nature Medicine led by researchers at the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) compared a low-fat to a low-carb diet in a very controlled environment. The study had 20 adults without diabetes live in a regulated environment for four continuous weeks in the NIH Clinical Center’s Metabolic Clinical Research Unit. Eleven men and nine women received either a plant-based, low-fat diet (high in carbohydrates) or an animal-based, low-carbohydrate (high in fat) diet for two weeks, immediately followed by two weeks on the alternate diet. Both diets were minimally processed and had equivalent amounts of non-starchy vegetables. The participants were given three meals a day, plus snacks, and could eat as much as they wanted. It was anticipated that the swing in insulin and blood sugars in the high carbohydrate group would cause issues just as the high fat diet, due to higher calories, would cause weight gain. It turned out that the low-fat dieters lost body fat even in the presence of high blood sugars and insulin levels and the high-fat dieters, even with the much higher calorie intake, did not gain any weight.
In other words, benefits were found in both groups: the low-fat, plant-based diet curbed appetite and the animal-based, low-carb diet resulted in better insulin and blood sugar control.
So, what does this mean to us? It means there is no simple solution for optimal health, weight loss, or any other health or body goal you may have. It becomes very individual and is based on several factors, some beyond our control. There are programs out there that can help you dial in the best eating plan for you based on several variables from lab work to genetic studies, but the secret to a long-term personally advantageous eating plan only needs a couple of simple rules: If God made it, eat it. If man made it, don’t.
And just as important: can you sustain the healthy eating pattern long term? If you can find an eating plan or style that meets these two rules, macronutrient content and total calories have much less influence over time.
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.