The Old Bell in the Park

 Photo courtesy of Bingham County Historical Society

During a recent walking tour of downtown Blackfoot, I pointed out the old iron bell on a concrete base near the railroad crossing on Bridge Street. It seems that no one in our group had noticed the old bell before, so we stopped and talked about it. That bell has been a part of Blackfoot life for over 112 years. It arrived in January of 1911. This is what the Blackfoot Optimist newspaper had to say about it, “A large bell was received this week by the city, and was immediately hung in the belfry of the new city hall. Its peals could be heard over the city very distinctly and in the future its rapid ringing will tell the people of fire, its tolling will announce meetings and will also herald to the young that it is time to hit the hay in the evening”. The bell was made by the American Bell Foundry in Northville, MI, and is stamped Number 4.

The City Hall belfry was taken down and the roof streamlined sometime in the 1940s or 50s, and the entire building was demolished in 1988, after both the City Hall and the Library moved into the newly-remodeled Bill’s Building. Delwin Daniels and his friend, Bertie Miller, both members of the Jaycees, worked very hard to save the bell.

