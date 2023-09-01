The Old Bell in the Park

During a recent walking tour of downtown Blackfoot, I pointed out the old iron bell on a concrete base near the railroad crossing on Bridge Street. It seems that no one in our group had noticed the old bell before, so we stopped and talked about it. That bell has been a part of Blackfoot life for over 112 years. It arrived in January of 1911. This is what the Blackfoot Optimist newspaper had to say about it, “A large bell was received this week by the city, and was immediately hung in the belfry of the new city hall. Its peals could be heard over the city very distinctly and in the future its rapid ringing will tell the people of fire, its tolling will announce meetings and will also herald to the young that it is time to hit the hay in the evening”. The bell was made by the American Bell Foundry in Northville, MI, and is stamped Number 4.
The City Hall belfry was taken down and the roof streamlined sometime in the 1940s or 50s, and the entire building was demolished in 1988, after both the City Hall and the Library moved into the newly-remodeled Bill’s Building. Delwin Daniels and his friend, Bertie Miller, both members of the Jaycees, worked very hard to save the bell.
Delwin (Dan) Daniels grew up in Blackfoot. He worked and learned the grocery business in Safeway, Keslers, and Albertsons in Blackfoot, before opening his own grocery, Dan’s Mighty Mart, on the corner of Walker and South Broadway (now a storage yard for Cruz Brothers Construction). He went on to open Dan’s Super Market and Dan’s Car Wash. As if that wasn’t enough, Daniels ran for mayor at age 34, and served 3 terms. During his tenure, the swimming pool was built, the airport was enlarged, Jensens Grove Park was finished, and improvements were made to the wastewater treatment plant and to city streets. With Dan’s big personality, he was a popular figure around town. Dan retired from public life in 1986 and focus on his businesses and his family.
The bell had been stored for a time with the Parks and Recreation Department and was then put on a base across the Main Street from the Cathey Café. At the time of Daniel’s death in 2002, the city was working to clean up the area between the railroad tracks and East Main Street. Then Mayor Scott Reese said that they were turning it from an eyesore to an asset and thought that naming the newly created park after Daniels would be a way to say thanks for the tremendous amount he did for the city. The fact that the new park was across from Daniels’ Super Market and could be a permanent home for the bell that Daniels worked so hard to save, just made it more fitting. On August 14, 2004, Delwin C. “Dan” Daniels Park, featuring that wonderful old bell, was dedicated in a ceremony featuring his wife and daughter, Sherry.
Next time you are stopped by a train on the east side of Bridge Street, look to your left and think about the history of the City Hall bell and the legacy of Dan Daniels.
One last thought. The 1st paragraph quote from the newspaper calls the location ‘the new City Hall’. Who remembers where the old City Hall was?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.