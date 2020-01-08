POCATELLO — Cindy has been caring for her mother, Renee, for two years now. She spends six hours a day tending to Renee’s needs. In addition to managing her family of five, Cindy helps Renee with every activity from feeding to bathing to toileting to cleaning the house and doing laundry.
“Every day I feel torn. Do I check in on Mom or see my son’s basketball game?” said Cindy. “I constantly experience feelings of guilt and inadequacy. I know I can’t do it all every day, but I’m expected to try. I’m always left wondering if I made the right decision.”
And there are so many decisions to make regarding a loved one’s care. How do you know what the best course of action is?
Cindy is one of the millions of Americans who juggle the needs of an aging loved one and those of his or her own family each day. On average, family caregivers provide 20 unpaid hours of work to their aging relatives each week. Those 20 hours are taken from the time that could be spent tending to their careers, families and themselves.
Teresa Nelson, owner of Home Helpers of Eastern Idaho, witnesses this struggle every day.
“Often clients come to us at the breaking point,” said Teresa Nelson. “The sooner people come to us, the sooner we can help and avoid getting to that point.”
“Our caregivers strive to become a member of the family — there to cook, clean, give medication reminders, place wake-up calls and provide transportation and companionship on an hourly, daily or weekly basis. Whatever the family needs, we are there to help,” Teresa said. “We are there to make life easier for the whole family.”
Initially, the time a relative devotes to caring for an aging loved one is seen as a labor of love. Like Cindy, these family caregivers can lose their sense of self and get caught in a role that’s somewhere between child, caregiver and parent. These family caregivers find themselves experiencing the caregiving dilemma — a situation where caregiving becomes a burdensome juggling act in which the caregiver suffers, family relationships deteriorate and the care recipient no longer feels loved and supported.
An astounding 76 million people, or about a quarter of the U.S. population, are baby boomers. In the next 15 years, more than 1 in 5 Americans will be over the age of 65. While these boomers’ increasing medical and financial needs continually receive appropriate and important attention, what is usually missed is the effect this will have on families.
How will we provide the care our aging loved ones require when most of us are already swamped with the demands of a career and taking care of our own children? How can we possibly fill so many roles all at once?
“In order to meet this growing challenge, Americans require a stronger support system — they have to be willing to accept help,” said Teresa. “Conversations about aging need to happen sooner. Many of us have an idea of what will happen when Mom or Dad starts to need more help at home, but how many of us have actually talked to them about it?”
“Have conversations with your loved ones,” Teresa continued. “Then, when the time comes, everyone will be prepared and know what to do.”
Cindy now sees that had she been more prepared for her mother’s aging needs, she could have avoided this overwhelming predicament.
“It all snuck up on me. I didn’t realize what was happening,” said Cindy.
“We understand every situation is unique,” Teresa said. “We can assist or supplement a family caregiver should they need a break. We work with you to develop the best care plan to meet your family’s needs.”
