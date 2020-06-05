If there were one pill I could give you to prevent most of the metabolic changes we see with time, stress and aging, would you take it? Of course you would — especially when I told you there were no side effects.
I have that pill, but like a lot of pills, it is hard to swallow. This pill is called HIIT: high intensity interval training. Yes, it is exercise, but not the kind your mind races to when you hear the word “exercise.” It is not three hours in a yoga class, or two hours with a personal trainer in a health club where people wear less cotton than a Q-tip. HIIT training only needs to last for four minutes. You read that correctly — you could get all the benefits of exercise in four minutes.
Now, admittedly, it is a rough four minutes! But four minutes? If you balk at that, I will personally call my friend the cardiothoracic surgeon and tell him you will be visiting soon. Research shows that high intensity interval training quickly improves glucose metabolism and insulin sensitivity in all people — no matter your condition or starting point. HIIT training has effects like running for miles — without running for miles! It increases the body’s use of fat for energy. It improves vascular structure and function. It improves insulin sensitivity. It improves muscle mitochondria (the energy producing portions of all your cells in your body) so you have more energy and can do more. It also improves heart rate variability and you recover quickly — both especially important in overall health and quality of life. Four minutes of intense exercise a day.
Before I tell you how to do it, be sure you check with your doctor to make sure you can do it, safely and effectively. Here is what you do — do an activity such as stepping up on one step of your hallway staircase, right foot then left foot, as fast as you can. Do jumping jacks or running in place — whatever gets your heart rate up, and do it for 20 seconds, then rest for 10 seconds, and repeat. Do it for four minutes. That is, it. Yes — it hurts. Yes — you will be short of breath. You will likely use foul language but do it to your tolerability and increase your intensity every day as you do it. This IS the longevity pill you have been looking for. If your doctor clears you to do it, you will feel the difference almost immediately.
Who has time to go to the gym or run five miles a day? Who does not have time to take four minutes and improve their life?
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.