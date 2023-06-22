I used to be fascinated by people who claimed to be mind-readers. Sometimes they would call someone out of an audience to come forward so the mind-reader could wow people by showing how much they knew about the person. I thought it was pretty cool, and wondered how they could do that.
Now I know that people can’t really read other people’s minds, so my observations about how these tricks were done are only conjecture. Such a person is generally a good student of humans and human nature. They were very observant and deductive about human nature, and could pick up many clues about a person just by meeting them. A handshake revealed whether the person was a laborer or an office employee. The quality and style of clothing would point to income level, and perhaps type of occupation. A wedding ring revealed marital status, age, and perhaps a haggard and worn-out look revealed whether they had children at home, or worked very stressful jobs. Where they lived or were originally from could point to possible occupations, hobbies, etc. Follow up questions would provide more clarifications.
There are still a lot of people who utilize these techniques today, albeit not to make a living as a supposed mind-reader. People working for intelligence agencies utilize some of these skills, as do salesmen, criminal profilers, con-artists, Google, Facebook, and the internet in general. Counselors, pastors, and personal coaches use questions to explore who you are in order to guide you further in how you can improve your life-skills or change your own behaviors. Sociologists, ministers, and pollsters observe people and groups to discern patterns of behavior and needs in peoples and communities.
Our society is becoming so myopic and obsessed with using buzz words to assess someone based on whether they use the right words. What are the “right” words, you may ask? They are the exact words that the engager approves of and uses. If you use their particular buzz words, you are “in” and acceptable. If you don’t, or if you use words that they believe are forbidden, then you are canceled. Ironically, the more words you insist another person must use in order to prove being worthy to associate with one so brilliant as yourself, then the smaller and smaller your world of acceptable people becomes.
In essence, this is a new form of mind-reading, and identity signaling. But it is more. It is coercion, and showing disdain for anyone who is not just like you. It is sad, because the truth is that no one is exactly like you, nor should they be. Our true value is found in our uniqueness and differences, not in artificial conformity.
Diamonds are valuable because they are diamonds. No two diamonds are alike. Similar diamonds, yes, identical, not, unless both are cut from the same larger stone. But even then there will be differences. The beauty of the world is found in our differences, rather than in the devaluing people who are not exactly like me.
In Proverbs 23:7 (NASB95) we read: “For as he thinks within himself, so he is. He says to you, “Eat and drink!” But his heart is not with you.” It is an observation that a selfish person may pretend to be generous, by inviting you to eat their delicacies, but inside they are looking down on you with disdain. They despise you for using up their resources, and you are wasting your time trying to impress them.
This verse says that a person’s behavior is shaped by their heart and what they value. If you look at what they love, what they value, you become a mind-reader and can tell what is in their heart. On the other hand, what you are in your core values will eventually come out through your behavior. If deep inside you are a five-star unkind and malicious person, you can’t pretend for long to be sweet, generous or kind.
If you are a person who really values other people, you will treat them with value. You may not approve of what they do, or agree with all their opinions; but if you genuinely value people you will not try to cancel them. Sometimes we have to tell our loved one: “I love you, but your actions are shouting so loud that you are not behaving in a loving way at the moment.”
Obnoxious people try to force their obnoxiousness onto others which makes them easy to spot. Any blind mind-reader can see that. You show on the outside what you really are on the inside. If you want to fix the world, begin by starting to fix your own inner life.
Award-winning columnist Dr. Ed Jordan is pastor of Gwynn’s Island Baptist Church, Gwynn, VA. He can be reached at szent.edward@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.