Ed Jordan

I used to be fascinated by people who claimed to be mind-readers. Sometimes they would call someone out of an audience to come forward so the mind-reader could wow people by showing how much they knew about the person.  I thought it was pretty cool, and wondered how they could do that.   

Now I know that people can’t really read other people’s minds, so my observations about how these tricks were done are only conjecture.  Such a person is generally a good student of humans and human nature.  They were very observant and deductive about human nature, and could pick up many clues about a person just by meeting them.  A handshake revealed whether the person was a laborer or an office employee.  The quality and style of clothing would point to income level, and perhaps type of occupation.  A wedding ring revealed marital status, age, and perhaps a haggard and worn-out look revealed whether they had children at home, or worked very stressful jobs. Where they lived or were originally from could point to possible occupations, hobbies, etc. Follow up questions would provide more clarifications.

