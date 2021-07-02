I suspect that there is a generational line that will dictate how you respond to the title of this article. Folks, somewhere over 50 (reading their paper copy of the ISJ) will say, “That’s what I’m talking about, I’m gonna read this article!” Folks floating through their 40s will approach it with caution. The title may have caught their eye while perusing the paper waiting at the doctor’s office or on a visit to their parent’s house. Of course, my fellow 40-somethings may well have had the article pop up on Google. At any rate, unplugging sounds like a risky but fascinating prospect, and we know very well that our mental health is increasingly more at risk. My younger friends (anywhere under 40) will likely resist. Why? Because unplugging is scary when every aspect of your life is wired in or connected to the Cloud.
So, no matter what your perspective, give me a chance to make a case for unplugging as a means to support your mental health. I’ll start by unpacking what I mean by “unplugging.” Now, don’t hear what I’m not saying. I’m not saying that your phone, tablet or laptop are directly connected to mental strain and emotional stress. They may be, but not necessarily. Unplugging is also not necessarily connected to technology. You may need to unplug by simply stepping back from all of your responsibilities. Perhaps you’re the kind of person who loves to be helpful, is dependable, capable, etc. You took care of one responsibility, offered to help with another; then, found yourself expected to assume one more, and now you have more responsibilities than you know what to do with. For you, unplugging means pulling back. It may mean saying no to someone, finding a way to delegate, or simply letting something go.
The summertime (especially approaching a holiday weekend) is a great time to unplug. One of my favorite lines from a song puts it well: “In a race that you can’t win, slow down.”
Think about that for a second. You’re not going to live forever. You’ll never get all the projects done. As soon as you answer all the emails, another will come through. All those people you’re trying to please or impress, they likely will never pat you on the back and suggest you reward yourself with a vacation. That’s not meant to be depressing. It’s just life. Life keeps happening. The march of activity is relentless. If you don’t unplug intentionally, it won’t happen serendipitously.
Influential people from Billy Graham to Denzel Washington have stated that, “I’ve never seen a U-Haul trailer being pulled by a hearse.” No matter what you accumulate, you can’t take it with you. You won’t win this race because the finish line keeps moving back. That’s the nature of life. The advantage you have is that you know it's happening that way. So in your awareness, be proactive. If you can’t win the race, run smarter. Slow down. Pace yourself.
My family and I went camping last week. We had limited cellphone connectedness for five days. I intentionally didn’t pick up my phone. At first I had some withdrawal pains, but soon I settled in. My mind settled. My heart settled. I passed through the phase of thinking about all the things that I’d need to do when I got back. On the other side of all that, I found rest. I discovered emotional space that I could use for increasing inner peace. It was good and healthy.
Now, after we have re-entered the world of connectivity and responsibility, I’ve discovered something even more surprising. I have a fresh energy and perspective on the race. I’m not moving at the speed of light, but I’m not losing either. It’s possible to get ahead by slowing down.
While this advice will lead to positive outcomes for you mentally and emotionally, it may not be met with support and encouragement from those around you. This is the hard part. It’s likely that two categories of people will support you as you unplug. The first category is those who truly want what’s best for you, above what you can do for them. The second category is those who have discovered the power of unplugging themselves. Everyone else is still trying to win the race by running faster.
So when you say, “Hey everyone, I’m gonna pace myself a little here, lighten my load strategically, and pause more intentionally,” it may blow their minds. They may get aggravated when you aren’t available 24 hours a day. They may be frustrated when you respond to their demands by uttering those most powerful two letters in the English language when paired together: “No.” They may be under the misconception that your frantic activity may help them get ahead. But it won’t. Your frantic activity won’t help you, or them, win. It will simply perpetuate the illusion that activity always means progress. But it doesn’t.
So my encouragement this summer is to unplug a little. Create some margin for yourself. Breathe deeply and allow yourself to slow down and rest. You may have to think creatively about how to do so, but it will pay off. Happy summer!
Dr. David Walker is a local school counselor and graduate student in the master’s in social work program at Idaho State University. He lives in Pocatello with his wife and three children.