Years ago, when we had five little boys running around the house, Easter was all about the fun of coloring Easter eggs and then taking some of the boys’ creations, along with a few other goodies, to special neighbors and friends. Mom and Dad would also hide a few dozen here and there so that the boys could scurry about on that special Sunday morning to see who could find the most to fill their Easter baskets.
It was only as they grew old enough to fully understand that we explained to them what Easter was all about. Their wonderful Sunday School teachers always added to the lessons that we did our best to teach over the years.
Now, of course, they are all grown men and have children -- and some of them even grandchildren -- of their own. The years do roll around!
This year, as Easter approached, the two of us discussed what the word itself means. And with a bit of research, we found that it comes from an old German word meaning “from the east,” – and/or from an even older Latin word meaning “the coming of the dawn.”
Among other theories for the naming of the holiday derived from the ancient springtime celebration in England of Eostra, a pre-Christian goddess.
We all know that in springtime, each sunrise marks the beginning of a new day and, as each day dawns, the light breaks from the east and the season gradually begins to outlast the long, winter nights – hence, light prevailing over darkness.
The popularity and tradition of those colorful Easter eggs, we also learned, are said to remind us of springtime, fertility, and new life.
So much more important than the actual meaning of the word is what Easter represents to those who believe in Jesus Christ as the Savior of the world, as well as his relationship with the Jewish people of his day since he, of course, was a Jew.
In Jewish tradition, as narrated in the Old Testament Book of Exodus, the important celebration of Passover is held on the first full moon after the vernal equinox – again springtime.
Just six days before his death, Jesus traveled to Jerusalem; the purpose of his journey was to join with his disciples in celebrating this centuries old holiday. He had told his followers of his forthcoming death and resurrection, but they could not have comprehended what he meant, or when, or how this would all occur.
Following Christ’s celebration of the Passover that particular year, he performed his atoning sacrifice for all those who have lived, or who would ever live, on the earth. This monumental event occurred in Gethsemane where he took upon himself the sins of the world in an incomprehensible act of love. He atoned; he paid the price for all of us.
Then, after enduring the unimaginable pain of the Atonement, he had yet to suffer the inhumane Roman execution by crucifixion. Dying on the cross, with a criminal on either side, this excruciating death happened on a Friday -- and at the same time of year that occurred anciently when the sacrificial lambs were slain -- a practice that was discontinued after the death of Jesus Christ, the Lamb of God.
Three days later, Jesus rose from the dead – a victory over sin and death. Now the Christian world celebrates this triumph on that beautiful day called Easter. Scriptures tell us that this miraculous event occurred “…toward the dawn of the first day of the week.” (Matthew 28: 1-10 KJV)
Following the resurrection, the New Testament tells of Christ being seen, not only by Mary and his apostles, but also by 500 others at one time, as recorded by the apostle, Paul, in 1 Corinthians 15:3-22 KJV, all attesting to the truthfulness of the resurrection.
Christians the world over now celebrate this monumental event on the first Sunday after the first full moon -- following the spring equinox -- that important time of the year when all the world awakens.
Christians also look forward anxiously to the promised Second Coming of the Messiah -- prophesied that he will come from the East.
Certainly, no one knows the day or the time of that long-awaited event, but we can be grateful to have a day to remember and celebrate his life, his death, and, most of all his resurrection – that beautiful day called EASTER!
Dean and Nancy Hoch are members of the Communication Council of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They may be reached at dean.nancy@gmail.com.