In doing our best to stay on top of our health, especially during crazy times such as these, and since it's the little things that make the big differences in our health, I'd like to share with you something I stumbled on a while ago and have really enjoyed using in my daily routine: Chia seeds.
Chia seeds are a tiny, crunchy, fiber-rich food packed with nutrients. I added them to my protein drinks and my oatmeal just to change the texture, but it seems the benefits are far deeper.
Chia seeds are packed with vitamins, omega-3 fatty acids, minerals, and have almost 5 grams of protein per ounce. There are multiple studies on these tiny little health bits including ones that show they improve blood sugar, lower inflammation, help with regular bowel movements, are a strong antioxidant, and even positively affect cholesterol.
Weight loss seems to be another side effect of these tiny little seeds. In a study published in the Journal of Nutrition Metabolism and Cardiovascular Diseases, it was reported that, compared to an oat bran control group, adding Chia seeds to our diet made a significant difference in weight loss and waist circumference.
You can do all sorts of things with Chia seeds. As I mentioned above, I like them in my protein drinks and on top of the occasional bowl of oatmeal.
You can add them to salad, mix them in yogurt, or even do Chia-infused water. This helps break up the grind of trying to meet your daily water requirements.
Simply add one-part Chia seeds to 16 parts water and let it sit for 30 minutes.
Drink it on its own or add some lemon or honey to change the flavor. I find it to be very good chilled, on our warm summer days.
At the risk of sounding like a broken record, it really is the simple things that make the big difference.
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.