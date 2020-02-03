POCATELLO — "The Light in the Library" by Kevin Stone actually brings literature to life in a play format. Gabby suspects something is going on in the library at night, so she enlists the help of her best friend, Paige, to do some sleuthing. Together they discover that the library is haunted by a silent ghost who leads them to find clues that enable them to bring fictional characters to life, starting with Jim Hawkins from "Treasure Island." Jim helps them summon even more characters from other books, and soon the library is overrun with fictional characters — Humpty Dumpty, the Mad Hatter, Alice in Wonderland, Anne of Green Gables, Romeo and many others.
Auditions for the Old Town Actors Studio’s production of "The Light in the Library" will take place Feb. 28 at 5 p.m. at the theatre, 427 North Main, Suite G in Pocatello. Numerous roles are available and range in age from 6 to 60. Please prepare a 30 second to one minute comic monologue or poem. For further information please contact Sherri at 208-478-6886.