POCATELLO — The League of Women Voters of Pocatello is planning “A Preview to the 2021 Idaho Legislature,” two virtual forums to be held in January.
Idaho District 28 and 29 legislators will present their expectations and views on the issues and bills that are expected to come up during the 2021 Idaho legislative session. Dist. 28 Rep. Armstrong, Dist. 29 Rep. Ruchti and Dist. 28 Rep. Manwaring will be highlighted on Wednesday.
Dist. 29 Sen. Nye, Dist. 28 Sen. Guthrie and Dist. 28 Rep. Andrus will participate in the second forum on Jan. 19. Each forum will be from 7 to 8 p.m. There will also be a discussion based on questions submitted from the community.
The Pocatello League requests that you submit written questions to lwvpocatellid@gmail.com.
Information to join the forum will soon be available.