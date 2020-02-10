POCATELLO — The League of Women Voters will celebrate its 100th anniversary on Friday.
Mayor Blad presented the LWV of Pocatello with a proclamation declaring Friday as “League of Women Voters Day” in Pocatello and encourages “all citizens to join in honoring and congratulating the League of Women Voters on its 100th anniversary and commending the League for its significant contributions to empowering voters and making democracy work.” The LWV of Pocatello is the second-largest local League in the state of Idaho.
The 100th-anniversary celebration will be held by the League of Women Voters of Pocatello on Thursday starting at 7 p.m. The event will be hosted by Main Steam Coffee and Desserts, 234 N. Main St. in Old Town Pocatello.