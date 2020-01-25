“I have always gone up and down on my weight. My reasons for losing weight was just to look good, have more energy and feel more confident. When my weight was down, I had a higher self-esteem.”
January, the month of renewal and change, kicks off the annual national Gold’s Gym 12-Week Challenge. The challenge is a transformational journey not only for the body, but also the mind and soul. Sandy Ashby, 55-year-old challenge participant, will be taking us along on her own personal journey. Every three weeks, until the challenge end, Sandy will share in her own words her physical and emotional highs and lows. Today she tells us her “why” — why she has chosen to take on such a life-changing journey.
“Last fall, I went to visit my dad in Ohio, who I hadn’t seen for a couple of years and it began a whole new thinking process for me. I saw how his not taking care of himself and his body throughout his life was affecting him. He now is overweight, type 2 diabetic, which has led to retinopathy, neuropathy, muscle loss, back injuries, recurrent cellulitis and possibly more. That started the ball rolling and made me think it could be me someday.
"After visiting Dad, I broke my ankle in two places when a ladder tipped while I was painting, which kept me down for a while. While feeling sorry for myself through Halloween, Thanksgiving and into Christmas, I packed on a lot of weight.
"Then the week of Christmas, my mom passed away. It put me over the top. During this time, I thought a lot about Mom and her health issues. She also had developed diabetes, her thyroid was destroyed, congestive heart failure, cancer, Alzheimer’s, dementia and kidney failure.
"It’s been hard trying to get back on my feet, physically and emotionally, for the past few months — it’s been a living roller coaster. But the thing I keep coming back to is I want to grow old healthy.
"I started the 12-week challenge not only to lose weight and gain back my confidence, but this time I want to be healthy inside and out. Working out is a good way to clear your mind and give you a great boost each day. So on this challenge and after it is over, I would like to not only lose 50 pounds, but develop healthier lifestyle habits."
