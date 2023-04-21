isu dance team

The Bengal Dancers.

 Photo courtesy of ISU

The Idaho State University Bengal Dancers recently returned from the National Dance Alliance Collegiate Competition in Daytona Beach, Florida. The Bengal Dancers compete against teams from all over the nation. The Bengal Dancers finished in team performance placing fourth in Division I and 10th in hip hop.

In addition, Bengal Dancers were honored to be awarded the only Go Be Great Award. This was to acknowledge their outstanding volunteer services to their community and were the only ones to receive it out of hundreds of teams in attendance. The ISU Dance Team has volunteered with the Idaho Food Bank and Salvation Army for over 13 years now and hopes to continue.

