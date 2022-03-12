This brief article is not likely to win me any popularity contests, including with people in my own family.
I was doing a presentation a few days ago to some wonderful and amazing athletes, and one of the questions that came up was “is it more important to get a certain number of hours of sleep every night or is sleep regularity more important?”
The big picture answer is both are very important. But if you must choose, going to bed at the same time every night and getting up at the same time every morning, including on the weekends, is healthier for you.
The term in research is called social jet lag. Social jet lag occurs when you go to bed later and wake up later on weekends than during the week. When done on a regular basis, it has been found to be associated with increased fatigue, brain fog, mood issues and poorer health. And this is independent of sleep duration and insomnia.
As a matter fact, it was pointed out in a recent abstract that every hour of sleep off your normal Monday through Friday schedule increases the possibility of heart disease by 11 percent.
It is strongly recommended by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine that adults sleep at least seven hours a night with consistent regularity on the timeframe of that sleep.
These studies have been done with adults, but I am certain the information is inclusive of teenagers and those of college-age. Just like everything in life, moderation and balance are key. If you could keep your same weekday timeframe or hours of sleep for the majority of your 52 weekends a year, you are likely to benefit from it.
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.