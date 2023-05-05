Candice Hutchins

Dr. Seuss said, “The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more you learn, the more places you’ll go.” Barack Obama said, “Reading is the gateway for children that makes all other learning possible.”

Reading to your children and them reading to themselves is a great way to spark their imagination. It helps them learn and increase their language and cognitive skills. It prepares them for academic success, helps with empathy and emotional awareness, increases concentration, teaches life lessons and helps with social and emotional development.

Candice Hutchins is a registered nurse at Health West Pediatrics. She has been a nurse for 20 years and has worked with adults, moms and babies, and kids. She recently became a certified pediatric nurse and loves working with kids. She enjoys spending time with her husband and kids, and she loves to read and putting puzzles together.

