The Idaho Wednesday’s Child Program is an adoption program for special needs children. Many of these children are from environments marked by abuse, neglect, abandonment, or substance abuse and are now in the foster care system. While they have already faced difficult challenges in their young lives, they are ready for a permanent family who will give them a chance to learn, play and grow in a nurturing environment.
This program is ideal for those willing to provide a safe, loving environment for children who have suffered from abuse or neglect. Any person or couple older than the age of 25 that has a strong desire to provide a forever home to a child can apply to become an adoptive parent. Visit idahowednesdayschild.org for more information.
Joseph is an outgoing young man with a passion for riding anything with wheels, including his bike, electric scooter, longboard or rollerblades. When he’s not busy being active, he can be found reading novels by his favorite authors, J.K. Rowling and Rick Riordan, or building something awesome with Legos or Kinex. Board games are another of his favorite pastimes, and he would really like to one day start a Rubik's Cube club at school. Those closest to Joseph describe him as a smart and funny jokester who is extremely talented and creative when it comes to art and building things.
Though Joseph doesn’t count school as one of his favorite things, he definitely understands the need for a good education and is working hard to be successful at it so that one day he can fulfill his dream of going to college to become a computer programmer or coder. Caregivers who can help support him educationally will be an integral part of helping him to realize his future dreams.
Joseph describes his ideal forever family as including both a mom and a dad. He looks forward to each of those relationships and what they can add to his life. A family where he can be the only or the youngest child in the home is an ideal fit for him. Joseph values his faith and wants a Christian family who shares his religious beliefs and attends church regularly. He has a real infinity for animals and hopes that his new home will have pets that he can help care for and spend time with. Joseph describes the best personality match for him as parents who are calm, caring but firm, good listeners and who are easy to talk to when he is upset about something. His team also adds that a family with trust based relational intervention training, or one who has an in-depth understanding of childhood trauma, would be a wonderful fit for him. It is very important to Joseph that his new family understands and supports his need to stay connected to several important people who are currently in his life after he is adopted. A family who values this and who can foster and support those ongoing relationships would allow Joseph to be able to successfully move forward in his new life while knowing that he does not have to give up relationships that are reminders of the good things about his past and where he came from.
Joseph is sure to add fun and adventure to his future family. If you think that your family would be a great match for this resilient teen, we look forward to receiving an inquiry from you today.