POCATELLO — The Idaho State-Civic Symphony will perform the iconic Moldau by Czech/Bohemian composer Bedrich Smetana at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Stephens Performing Arts Center with a special guest performance by Idaho State University concerto competition winner Jaden Klein, according to ISCS board President Ron Bolinger.

Klein, a piano student of ISU professor of Piano, Kori Bond, will be performing Frederic Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 2 in F Minor as part of the Brooklyn Bridge Concert and Notes from New York concert series for the 2022-2023 season, Bolinger noted.

