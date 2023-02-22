POCATELLO — The Idaho State-Civic Symphony will perform the iconic Moldau by Czech/Bohemian composer Bedrich Smetana at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Stephens Performing Arts Center with a special guest performance by Idaho State University concerto competition winner Jaden Klein, according to ISCS board President Ron Bolinger.
Klein, a piano student of ISU professor of Piano, Kori Bond, will be performing Frederic Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 2 in F Minor as part of the Brooklyn Bridge Concert and Notes from New York concert series for the 2022-2023 season, Bolinger noted.
The concert program will also include Maurice Ravel’s iconic "Pavane pour une infante defunte," Missy Mazzoli’s "Sinfonia (for orbiting Spheres)," and "Le roi s’amuse" by Leo Delibes.
“The concerto competition provides an opportunity for outstanding students a chance to enter our solo competition each year and perform in front of a live symphony audience. Jaden is one of many talented musicians that participate. This activity is part of the symphony’s educational outreach for the ISU music program, and the symphony board is pleased to be able to share these talents with the larger ISU and surrounding communities,” Bolinger said.
Tickets for the Brooklyn Bridge concert and future concerts in the 2022-2023 season may be purchased at the SPAC box office, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or before the concert beginning at 6 p.m., 1002 Sam Nixon Drive in Pocatello or by calling the Stephens Performing Arts Center Box Office at 208-282-3595.
More details about individual tickets and pricing are available on the symphony’s website at www.thesymphony.us.
