The Idaho State-Civic Symphony (ISCS) is thrilled to announce its 2022-2023 season, Notes from New York, under the baton of its new Conductor/Artistic Director Dr. Nell Flanders, according to Board President Ron Bolinger and Interim Executive Director Kathryn Thomason.
Flanders will join the ISU faculty at the School of Performing Arts this August in the position of assistant professor and director of orchestral activities.
“With her engaging manner and boundless passion and talent as a conductor and music educator, Pocatello is very fortunate to welcome Dr. Flanders as a new resident,” Bolinger said.
Thomason added, “Giving a nod to the city she is leaving this month, Flanders has imagined and programmed an extraordinary and ambitious season with concerts that connect musicians and audience members with the energy and creativity of New York City.”
The ISCS musicians, joined by a slate of incredible guest artists, will perform an inspiring and moving season of varied repertoire that has something for everyone.
Season ticket sales begin Monday, July 25, for returning season subscribers. Ticket sales are managed on a rolling purchase basis, with season subscriptions to returning season subscribers available on July 25, new season subscriptions available on Aug. 15, and individual concert tickets available on Aug. 22. Visit www.thesymphony.us for more details.
The season consists of five Classical Series Concerts and a POPS concert.
Sept. 23, 2022 — “Meet Me in New York”: Opening night, and Dr. Flanders’ debut with the ISCS, will feature ISU Music Department Chair, Dr. Shandra Helman, performing the world premiere of a new orchestration of “Murmurations,” a concerto for solo clarinet by Edward Smaldone. The New York-based composer will join the ISCS musicians in Pocatello for two rehearsals, giving the musicians the rare opportunity to work with the composer to develop and polish the piece before concert night. The ISCS musicians will also perform Bernstein’s “Candide Overture,” Schubert’s “Unfinished Symphony” and Stravinsky’s “Firebird Suite- 1919.”
Oct. 28, 2022 — “Central Park”: The ISCS welcomes sought-after guest soloist, Madeline Adkins, concertmaster of the Utah Symphony, performing Samuel Barber’s celebrated “Violin Concerto.” Adkins has appeared with orchestras in Europe, Asia and Africa and in 24 states. The ISCS musicians will also perform Copland’s majestic “Fanfare for the Common Man” with its dramatic percussion and beautiful trumpet and take the audience on a journey that will bring joy and goosebumps with Sibelius’s magnificent “Symphony No. 2.”
Dec. 2 and 3, 2022 — “Joy to the World”: Ushering in the holiday season, Flanders and guest conductor Dr. Scott Anderson are planning a wonderful concert in collaboration with the ISU Concert Choir and the Camerata Singers. The program will present holiday favorites, sing-a-longs, and the NYC spirit of Duke Ellington with the ISCS musicians performing an orchestral arrangement of Ellington’s “Nutcracker Suite,” a jazzy take on Tchaikovsky’s celebrated ballet. This season, the ISCS will perform two December concerts, with a pre-concert Holiday Dinner offered before the Saturday performance. More details to be announced soon.
Jan. 28, 2023 — “Broadway Lights”: The ISCS will bring Broadway to Pocatello as the ISCS musicians are joined by three guest vocalists from New York City. Nathaniel Stampley, baritone, has made his career on Broadway in shows including “The Lion King,” “Cats the Musical” and “Porgy & Bess.” He currently appears on Broadway in the show “Paradise Square,” which received 10 Tony nominations (and one win!). Stampley will be joined by soprano Andrea Jones-Sojala and tenor Phumzile Sojala. Tickets for the POPS concert are only available as individual tickets.
Feb. 25, 2023 — “Brooklyn Bridge”: The evening will take audience members on a journey from the Romantic Era to the Modern Period. A highlight is Brooklyn-based contemporary composer Missy Mazzoli’s “Sinfonia for Orbiting Spheres,” which is full of intriguing and pleasant surprises and described as “music in the shape of a solar system.” The ISCS musicians will also perform Delibes’ “Le Roi S’Amuse,” with its pleasing courtly dances based on the play by Victor Hugo, Ravel’s ravishing “Pavane pour une infante défunte” and Smetana’s “The Moldau,” with its hauntingly beautiful evocation of the course of the Moldau River through Bohemia to Prague. The evening’s guest soloist will be the winner of the ISCS-sponsored ISU Concerto Competition.
April 22, 2023 — “Manhattan Skyline”: The season finale welcomes back renowned guest soloist Jeffrey Biegel performing Grieg’s “Piano Concerto,” a popular concerto with Norwegian folk music influences. The ISCS musicians will also perform Respighi’s magical and stunning “Pines of Rome,” which takes nature as its inspiration. The evening also features two works by contemporary American composers from New York City — the vibrant and delightful “Revelry” by Lowell Lieberman and the nostalgic and celebratory “Strum” by Jessie Montgomery.
A community outreach program of the ISCS is the Youth Orchestra (ISCSYO), which provides Southeast Idaho’s most dedicated music students with opportunities to perform challenging repertoire in a professional format. The ISCS is excited to welcome Jan Eddington as the ISCSYO conductor and artistic director. Youth Orchestra performances this season are Nov. 9, 2022, and April 26, 2023. These concerts are free and open to all ages. For more information on ISCSYO and other educational programs offered by the ISCS to inspire young musicians and future generations of music lovers, please visit www.thesymphony.us.
Tickets may be purchased by calling the Stephens Performing Arts Center Box Office at 208-282-3595, online at www.isu.edu/tickets or in person at the SPAC Box Office, 1002 Sam Nixon Drive in Pocatello. Please visit the Symphony’s website for more details about the season and ticket pricing: www.thesymphony.us.