The Idaho Republican Party is hosting a slate of regional roadshows across the state and would love for you to attend.

This Oct., the Idaho Republican Party and our slate of statewide and federal candidates will be hitting the road to host a weeklong series of regional rallies. We're working with all the counties in each region to put on a fun, family-friendly rally that offers folks the opportunity to hear from our entire slate of candidates — from the top of the ticket to your local officials — all in one place.