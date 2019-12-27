Every Who down in Who-ville liked Christmas a lot…
But the Grinch, who lived just north of Who-ville, did NOT!
The Grinch hated Christmas! The whole Christmas season!
Now, please don’t ask why. No one quite knows the reason.
It could be his head wasn’t screwed on just right…
or perhaps that his shoes were too tight.
But I think the most likely reason of all
May have been that his heart was two sizes too small.
Why didn’t Dr. Seuss ever tell us all
why Mr. Grinch’s heart was ever so small?
It was hard to find the reason as to why.
I started myself a thinkin’ as I let out a sigh.
The Grinch, as you know had a bit of a belly,
kind of like Santa’s bowl full of jelly.
He tried and he tried to make it small,
but anything he tried didn’t work at all.
He tried “Sweatin’ to the Oldies” with ole Richard Simmons,
But that just made him feel he was dancing like chickens.
He tried running and running all around town,
But he lived on a mountain and it was too far down.
Of course, he tried Miss Summer’s Thigh Master.
But it popped out and, oh, what a disaster.
It broke a lamp, a saucer and his Instant Pot cooker,
Yet he didn’t mind because she was quite the looker.
He tried crunches, crunches and many more crunches,
But they did nothing but hurt his tummy bunches.
Thus, his wishes for six-pack abs were left behind,
And put very, very far away from his mind.
He tried more devices for his quads and glutes.
He ate so much healthy food it gave him the toots.
All he tried did nothing to help his big green belly,
He was ready to give up and just watch the tele.
His dog, Max, was a loyal old mutt.
He could see the Grinch was in quite a rut.
He found his leash to go for a walk
Hoping the Grinch would want to talk.
Then one day when the Grinch was feeling blue,
He met a little Who named Cindy-Lou Who.
She was tiny and sweet and asked, “Why are you so sad?”
The Grinch replied, “My big green belly is making me mad!”
She looked at his belly, then up to his hair.
He curled his lip and asked, “Why do you care?”
She said, “It’s not your belly nor face we wonder about.”
It’s why don’t you look on your inside instead of your out?”
He thought and he thought to figure out why.
He liked that he was green, and he had nice eyes.
There really was no reason to say.
He just found himself feeling that way.
He had never known anyone who really did care.
Her heart was as big as the red ribbon in her hair.
Then he felt something on his cheek.
He thought his face was beginning to leak.
She said, “Oh, no! You have nothing to fear!”
She reached up and showed him his tear.
At this he never thought he would find himself say,
“Because of you, my heart has grown three times today.”
Merry Christmas & Happy New Year!
